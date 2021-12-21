Due to the advance of the coronavirus, Germany banned the public from sports events

There will be no public at mass events in Germany from December 28 (Reuters)

The german chancellor Olaf Scholz reported that all sporting events held in Germany As of December 28, they will be behind closed doors in an attempt to stop the spread of covid-19 cases, especially related to the variant Omicron.

The Bundesliga It has stopped its activity until January 7, the exact day on which the German chancellor must announce, after meeting with the regional representatives, if he maintains the ban for a longer time or if he allows the return of the capacity. The first division of the European country has already celebrated 17 days of its season and the Bayern Munich is the leader of the tournament with 43 points, nine more than his guard, the Borussia Dortmund.

The figures published on Monday, December 20 in Germany indicated 21,710 new patients and 280 deaths due to the coronavirus, that is why the authorities decided to take national measures, such as the prohibition of the presence of the public in massive events of all kinds, which include sports events. Until today, these types of decisions were segmented by regions, according to the evolution of the cases. As of December 28 this must be fulfilled throughout the country, at least until January 7, when the chancellor holds a new summit.

Scholz that “the coronavirus will not take a Christmas break” and that is why he also limited social gatherings, even for vaccinated people, to a maximum of 10 people, except for those under 14 years of age. The German Chancellor indicated that the Omicron variant will cause the numbers to increase enormously in the coming weeks ”.

“I wish I had given you more positive news just before the Christmas holidays,” he declared after the announcements of the new restrictions and continued: “This pandemic worries us all. We are all falling apart and tired of the pandemic. But that doesn’t help. We have to be together again and in many cases keep our distance“.

In October this year, a report published by the German Football League (DFL) revealed that 90% of Bundesliga players and coaches had already received at least one dose, a figure superior to that of many other leagues. For this reason, unlike what happens in England where the Premier League has had to postpone several games due to various outbreaks in its teams, the German first division has not had problems so far to comply with the stipulated fixture.

The Bundesliga will resume on Friday, January 7 with the duel between the leader, Bayern Munich, and the Borussia Monchengladbach to be played behind closed doors. The rest of the date will continue on Saturday and Sunday and we will have to wait to see if the fans will be able to enter the stands by then.

