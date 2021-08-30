Due to the blocking of the Premier League, Uruguay gave up calling Cavani and Brazil lost 9 players for the Qualifiers

Edinson Cavani will be one of the great absentees in the triple playoff date (Reuters)

The refusal of the clubs Premier League to yield to his players For this day of South American Qualifiers, several teams have caused havoc. Although Argentina managed to allow its footballers who play in England to travel, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay did not. Thus, the casualties have multiplied in recent hours, despite the fact that the combined were confident that the conflict would be resolved.

The cast charrúa It is undoubtedly one of the most affected since Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, their top two scorers, will miss all three games. The former Barcelona striker was ruled out due to a left knee injury, in the match he played on Sunday with Atlético de Madrid. The Spanish club reported on Monday that the historic scorer of the Celeste it has been detected moderate swelling on the back of the knee.

While atThe Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) confirmed Sunday night that Cavani was disaffected due to restrictions imposed by the Premier League to players from national teams that are on the UK red list. “According to the situation of public knowledge that has occurred for players from England, it has decided to cancel the call for footballer Edinson Cavani,” said the AUF.

In addition to the casualties of its two emblematic gunners, the Uruguayan team also lost defender Sebastián Coates (Sporting Lisboa) due to an inflammation in his right knee. Because, Oscar Washington Tabárez He quoted two forwards from the local media on Sunday: Agustin Alvarez (Peñarol) and Federico Martinez (Liverpool). It also included the veteran winger Martin Cáceres.

Tite will have to rethink his team for the duel against Argentina (EFE)

The worst is the outlook for Brazil, leader of the Playoffs, who lost 10 players, nine of them playing in the Premier League: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Matheus Nunes (Sporting Lisbon) Raphinha (Leeds), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) and Richarlison (Everton).

Because Tite, who is already working with 21 players who are training in São Paulo, urgently called several local figures such as Santos (Athletic from Paraná) Everson (Athletic Mineiro), Hulk (Athletic Mineiro), Miranda (Saint Paul) and Edenilson (Inter), but also to Viniciurs Jr. (Real Madrid) now Malcom (Zenit de San Petersburgo).

It is worth remembering that Brazil, which so far has a perfect score, must visit Chile on Thursday, September 2 and then receive Argentina on Sunday, before closing with Peru, also as a local.

For its part, Chile will not be able to count on Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers) or with Francisco Sierralta (Watford), which is why Martín Lasarte called the players from Universidad Católica Valber Huerta and Diego Valencia.

Triple Round Match Schedule:

Thursday, September 2, Date 9

Bolivia-Colombia

Ecuador-Paraguay

Venezuela-Argentina

Peru-Uruguay

Chile-Brazil

Sunday September 5, recovered Date 6

Brazil-Argentina

Ecuador-Chile

Uruguay-Bolivia

Paraguay-Colombia

Peru-Venezuela

Thursday September 9, Date 10

Uruguay-Ecuador

Paraguay-Venezuela

Colombia-Chile

Argentina-Bolivia

Brazil-Peru

