Due to the invasion of Ukraine, the International Volleyball Federation took the organization of the 2022 World Cup from Russia

The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) announced on Tuesday that Russia withdrew the organization of the 2022 World Cup scheduled for August and Septemberfollowing the invasion of Ukraine.

“Since Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, the FIVB is very concerned about the aggravation of the situation, and about the safety of Ukrainians. The board of directors came to the conclusion that it would be impossible to prepare and organize the World Cups in Russia due to the war in Ukraine”, the agency said in a statement.

France and Poland, respectively Olympic and world champions, had announced over the weekend their intention to boycott this event if Russia remained as host. The new host country will be announced shortly, according to the FIVB.

Russia won the silver medal in this sport at the last Tokyo Olympics.

At the same time, the Federation confirmed that “All Russian and Belarusian beach volleyball and snow volleyball national teams, clubs, officials and athletes are not eligible to participate in all international events and continental. events until further notice.

“The FIVB remains deeply concerned about the ongoing war in Ukraine and its terrible impact on the lives of so many and stands in solidarity with the volleyball community and the people of Ukraine, and sincerely hopes that a peaceful solution can be found urgently,” He completed the text with his decision.

The determination of the world of volleyball follows the line of what happened, for example, with soccer, after FIFA and UEFA suspended the Russian teams and national teams, a fact for which Russia was left without a chance to play the playoff that it offers places for the World Cup in Qatar. Something similar happened with World Rugby, which also pushed aside Russia and Belarus in the midst of hostilities.

THE FULL COMMUNICATION

Following Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, the FIVB remains very concerned about the escalation of the situation and the safety of the people of Ukraine.

The FIVB Board of Administration has come to the conclusion that it would be impossible to prepare and organize the World Championships in Russia due to the war in Ukraine. Consequently, it has decided to remove from Russia the organization of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship scheduled for August and September 2022.

The Russian Volleyball Federation and the Volleyball 2022 Organizing Committee have been informed accordingly.

The FIVB will seek an alternative host nation(s) to ensure that the world volleyball family, including national federations, athletes, officials and fans, feel safe and proud to participate in a joyous and peaceful sports festival.

