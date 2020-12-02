Due to the performance of farmers, many border seals of Delhi, prices of fruits and vegetables have come up, know the rate

Farmers protest update: Demonstration of farmers is going on at many borders of Delhi, the capital of the country. Farmers are protesting against the new agricultural law. Farmers’ organizations demand that these laws be withdrawn at the earliest. The meeting between the farmers’ organizations and the government on Tuesday had ended unabated. There will be a meeting once again on Thursday, December 3. On the other hand, due to farmer agitation, there has been a sudden jump in prices of fruits and vegetables in the capital Delhi on Wednesday. Traders said that prices have increased due to the closure of many borders of Delhi. Also Read – Kejriwal’s attack on Punjab CM- ‘Captain sahib don’t do dirty politics, why didn’t you protest agriculture law earlier?

He told that due to the closure of the border, the arrival of fruits and vegetables has become very difficult. Due to this, onion prices have again risen to Rs 60-70 per kg in the national capital, while the price of potato is Rs 50-60 per kg. Prices of seasonal vegetables and fruits have also been affected.

Delhi: Traders say there is spike in vegetable & fruit prices due to farmers' agitation. "Vehicles carrying vegetables are stuck at borders due to protest. It has impacted supply & prices. It'll continue till protest lasts," says a trader. Views from Okhla & Ghazipur mandis. pic.twitter.com/JvfJMF9DXJ – ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2020

A businessman told the news agency ANI, ‘Vehicles carrying vegetables are stuck at the borders due to protests. This has affected supply and prices. It will continue as long as the protests continue. ‘

Many roads have been blocked in Delhi for the last one week and trucks with vegetables and fruits from the surrounding districts are facing unnecessary trouble in reaching Delhi-NCR. A major route for vegetable traders, the Singhu and Tikari border between Delhi and Haryana has been closed due to farmers’ demonstrations. Has been discontinued with. In addition, the fruits of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir are facing difficulties to reach Delhi-NCR via the border states.

The Chila border located on Noida Link Road to Delhi was also closed for traffic this morning as protests intensified on the Ghaziabad border. Due to this, prices are expected to increase further in the coming days.

