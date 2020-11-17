Due to this hobby of Lucknow people, frequent interruptions in Metro service

Uttar Pradesh News: Metro train services in Lucknow were disrupted at least 5 times a day due to kite flying. The metro property is being damaged due to kite flying near the Lucknow Metro Corridor, the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) said in a statement. And train services are being disrupted. On Monday, train services were interrupted several times but they were resumed immediately. ‘ Also Read – 8-year-old granddaughter of BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi dies from firecrackers in Prayagraj

Flying a kite near the metro corridor not only causes problems in train services due to the tangling of threads with over head electrification (OHE), but can also prove fatal for a kite flier. If there is any metal element in 'Manjha' (thread), it is very dangerous to come in contact with 25,000 volts OHE.

The statement further said that due to OHE tripping, metro services had to be stopped and metal threads also got entangled with OHE in the investigation. UPMRC spokesperson said, "Such incidents are very dangerous near the Operational Metro Corridor because it can cause serious injuries or even death to the kite flyer due to current due to high voltage in the OHE. .

Kite flying was at its peak on Monday due to the ‘Jamghat’ festival. As per the Central Government guidelines, the use of Chinese Manjha (thread made using copper wire) was prohibited and banned even after its use. During the lockdown, 2 policemen were seriously injured due to Chinese manjha in Lucknow.

Taking cognizance of the situation, UPMRC has appealed to the people of Lucknow to take this matter seriously and not fly kites near the Operational Metro Corridor. At the same time, the shopkeepers were also requested to tell the buyers not to fly kites near the metro corridor. Apart from this, UPMRC is also running an awareness campaign about it.

