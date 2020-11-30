Due to this, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma praised PM Modi, praised fiercely, Surjewala said this

new Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Anand Sharma praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for visiting the vaccine development centers, after which the Congress is finding itself on the backfoot on Sunday. A day after Sharma praised Modi, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala criticized the Prime Minister. Sharma is the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and is one of the 23 leaders who wrote a letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to improve the party. Also Read – India Covid-19 Updates: The figure of corona infected in the country crosses 94 lakhs, 38,772 new cases and 443 deaths in the last 24 hours

In a series of tweets, he welcomed Modi’s visit to the Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila, recognizing it as the work of Indian scientists to produce the Kovid-19 vaccine. Also Read – 15 lakh diyas will be lit in Benaras on the occasion of Dev Diwali, PM Modi will give many gifts to Kashi – Learn full program

Regretting the error in our earlier tweet where the lines got misplaced, resulting in some avoidable confusion. The original tweet reads as follows. pic.twitter.com/hrhD2me519 Also Read – Serum Institute denies allegations of one person involved in trial of Corona vaccine, threatened with damages – Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) November 29, 2020

He said, “This alone will boost the morale of the border warriors and assure the nation. At the same time, he has honored those institutions that have developed expertise and capability over the decades as India’s largest vaccine manufacturer in the world. He urged the Prime Minister to ensure that with the introduction of the vaccine, an efficient and equitable platform is also ready.

On Saturday, Surjewala said, “I wish the Prime Minister would talk to the farmers instead of flying in the plane. Coronavirus vaccine will be made by scientists, farmers will feed the country and Modi ji and BJP leaders will handle television. ”

The Prime Minister visited the three cities Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune to comprehensively review the vaccine’s development and manufacturing process.