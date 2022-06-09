Duel of titans: Gabriel Batistuta and Josep Guardiola faced each other in the Golf Legends Tournament

The coach and the former striker shared a team during the event



Soccer players and coaches often have other sports to relax from the tension with which they live daily in high competition. Within the alternative activities that predominate in the environment, golf is one of the most practiced and that slowly continues to add new fans, as is the example of Sergio Aguero that aims to compete professionally. In the new edition of Legends Trophythere was duo that took all the lights in the first days of the event.

Josep Guardiola y Gabriel Batistuta they appeared as the main face of the tournament which featured many stars from all walks of life. The Spanish coach, winner in 2018, showed that he is talented in a discipline outside of the beautiful game. companions in the Romathe Bati It showed itself more than happy to share the green grass with the Manchester City manager and even remembered the times when both were under the same shirt in Serie A.

The duo that drew all eyes at the Legends Trophy in Mallorca

With its epicenter in Mallorca, before the start there was a dinner to entertain the competitors and the second top scorer in the history of the Argentine team uploaded some photos to his social networks with legends such as the Dutch Ronald Koeman, Ruud Gullit or the italian Gianfranco Zola. With the end date next Wednesday, June 8, Guardiola will seek revalidation of his title in the handicap category.

It is worth noting that in 2019 the champion was the Spanish striker Aritz Aduriz and in 2021, the Czech Jaroslav Plašil. The category podium Scratchwhich is written down by those who take golf as an amateur activity, was led by the French Alain Boghossian with 31 points, Gianfranco Zola follows with 30 and closes the Dane Kenneth Pérez con 29.

In the context of the event, Guardiola did not flee from the microphones and was even encouraged to talk about the Lewandowski case. “We are talking about Robert, his career speaks for itself. He adapts to any site ”explained the former Bayern coach. In addition, he added that he does not know if “Bayern will transfer him and if Barça can afford it.” On the other hand, he was consulted about the departure of Ferrán Torres to the Spanish squad and analyzed the performances he had after leaving City. “He has had great numbers, when the team plays better, Ferran will play better, you have to see it in context”, he concluded.

KEEP READING:

The secrets of James Hunt: the myth of the 5 thousand women, the sexual marathon with stewardesses and its relationship with cocaine

The striking decision made by Luciano De Cecco with the medal won by the volleyball team at the Tokyo Olympics

“Roland Garros 2050″: Andy Roddick joked with the shocking level of Rafael Nadal at 36 years old and the video went viral