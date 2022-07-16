Duels of champions on matchday 3, Atlas debuts at home and seeks revenge against Cruz Azul

Photo: Cuartoscuro – @cruzazul / IG.

Day three of the Opening 2022 of Liga MX is already underway and although there are attractive matches on the schedule, there is one that stands out among all, the duel between Atlas y Blue Cross. And it is that, red and black and light blue star in the game that brings together the last two champion teams of Mexican soccer with two important characteristics, the machine that finally got its ninth star and those of the Academy that are the current ones two-time champions.

In addition, the duel will be a repeat of what happened in the dispute for the title of the Liga MX Super Cup 2022a tournament that was held for the first time after the regulation did not contemplate that a team will be triumphant in the same two short tournaments of a soccer year (Atlas won the Apertura 2021 and the Clausura 2022, so it was automatically consecrated as Champion of Champions). Cruz Azul was the team that won on penalties.

Now in the current championship, the teams collide in search of adding three points. Perhaps one institution with more urgency than another, but both with the need to achieve victory. The two-time champion performs for the first time in the semester before his public in the field of Jalisco after having linked two games as a visitor with a balance of one draw and one defeat.

Atlas is two-time champion of Mexico. Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero

Diego Coccared and black coach, declared that although his team has not won, he remains calm due to the conditions that have arisen such as the absence of two of his greatest figures, Julián Quinones and July Furch. “Evaluating everything, I’m not worried. I see my players and my team with a lot of predisposition, with a lot of commitment. So I am busy working day by day to return to having that identity that has marked us, that has given us results and take it to its maximum potential, ”she commented.

Meanwhile, the cement producers did start the tournament on the right foot under the command of their new strategist Diego Aguirre, however, the defeat at home against Pachuca caused questions and a drop in positions in the general table. Although the season is just beginning, both people from the capital and Jalisco hope to redirect their actions in the tournament on the right track.

When and at what time? Saturday, July 16 at 5:00 p.m. Central Mexico time.

Where? At the Jalisco Stadium, in Jalisco.

Where to see it? Through the Azteca Deportes signal.

Juan Reynoso was the coach who made Cruz Azul champion in 2021 of Liga MX. | Photo: Mexsport

In the rest of the day, the ball will roll in Coahuila with the dispute of the Santos vs Guadalajara This Saturday at 7:05 p.m. For Sunday they have scheduled the Pumas vs Necaxa in CU at 12:00 hours, Atlético San Luis vs Monterrey in San Luis at 5:00 p.m. and Tigres vs Tijuana at the Volcano at 7:00 p.m.

Regarding the games that have already been played, America won a goal to nil against Toluca on the field of the Azteca Stadium, the duels between Puebla and León and Juárez against Querétaro ended with a one-score draw in both cases.

KEEP READING:

America vs Chelsea, where and at what time to see the first friendly game of the Eagles

The great goal of Janelly Farías that gave the historic victory to América Femenil over Bayer Leverkusen

For Irarragorri, the development of the Liga MX must go hand in hand with the MLS on tournaments such as the Copa Libertadores