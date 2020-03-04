Duggar Family Sisters Share Picture As Season 11 Rumors Swirl

Depart a Remark
Season 10 of Counting On aired its ultimate two hour episode again in December, and within the time since, Duggar Family followers have been eagerly awaiting information on when the brand new season would possibly start. Nicely, we don’t have precise particulars but, however we’re beginning to get loads of rumors about Season 11. Excitingly, all of them appear to level towards manufacturing beginning again up.
The primary clue got here from Jeremy and Jinger Vuolo’s Instagram account. The couple shared some images (by way of tales so that they’re now gone) of a digicam crew inside their home, together with some related captions that pointed towards filming. As well as, Jinger shared a shot of her daughter Felicity sitting on producer Scott Enlow’s lap and mentioned the behind the scenes employee’s trajectory.
Right here’s a portion of the quote, courtesy of OK Journal…
“Uncle Scott Enlow has been on our movie crew since day one. After they first began filming I used to be solely 10 years previous,” she revealed. “He was our cameraman, now he’s our producer! Grateful for a movie crew who’s extra like household!”
Past these footage, the Duggar Family’s official Instagram account, which in fact they’ve a household Instagram account, additionally shared a photograph of 5 sisters all collectively. You’ll be able to test it out under…
Because the starting of 2018, Counting On has fallen into at the very least a comparatively constant manufacturing schedule. The present sometimes broadcasts two seasons per 12 months with every season having someplace between 7 and 11 episodes. Each Season 7 and Season 9 started airing new episodes in previous Februarys, however given this previous season led to mid-December as a substitute of October as we’ve historically seen up to now, it’s not a shock Season 11 will begin later. I’m going to guess we’ll begin seeing episodes in late April or early Could, however that’s all 100% hypothesis at this level.
Over the previous few years, there was loads of complaining about cable tv and in some circumstances, rightfully so. Clearly, there are points with the mannequin that must be modified or labored out, however a present like Counting On is a superb instance of the chances cable created. One thing like Counting On (or its predecessor 19 Youngsters And Counting) was in a position to construct up a passionate fanbase as a result of it wasn’t attempting to attraction to a community TV viewers and bringing together with it large scores expectations.
Due to that, Counting On can proceed to be the enjoyable, quirky, typically touching and typically unhappy present the viewers desires it to be with out unreasonable expectations. It has even survived its share of controversies over time. Right here’s to hoping we maintain seeing one other two seasons a 12 months for the following decade and possibly even some extra enjoyable spinoffs from the Duggar Family past that.
