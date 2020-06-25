Duggar Fans Have A Brand New Conspiracy Theory About Michelle And Jim Bob’s House

View this put up on Instagram

We loved a double date with Pops & Lolli this night! It means the world to have dad and mom that unconditionally love us and who’re there to encourage us alongside life’s means. • The older I get, the extra I understand simply how a lot I worth and lean on the recommendation from our dad and mom and the Godly males & girls who’re a pair a long time forward of us in life. • Thanks Sweetie, Pops & Lolli for such a enjoyable night — it was nice to speak, snigger and have a terrific night time out collectively! ?? • #littleduggars #JimBob #Michelle #Josh #Anna #Duggar #doubledatenight #datenight