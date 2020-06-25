Duggar Fans Have A Brand New Conspiracy Theory About Michelle And Jim Bob’s House

Depart a Remark
A quick time in the past, Anna and Josh Duggar offered their home. On the time, the couple was nonetheless coping with the fallout of the accusations Josh had molested his sisters and different members of the group as a younger man. Since then, the household actually hasn’t left the Duggar compound leaving some followers completely satisfied the couple is simply biding their time to inherit Michelle and Jim Bob’s home.
You recognize the home. Located in Springdale, Arkansas, Michelle and Jim Bob’s giant house was a significant part of 19 Children and Counting when it was first on the air on TLC. We’ve seen its inexperienced roof and enormous kitchen with two range tops. We’ve seen its a number of washers and dryers (4 apiece!) to accommodate a big household. It’s a reasonably good home and I can see why somebody within the household would hope they may inherit it, notably as they develop their giant households.
Apparently, some Reddit customers are firmly satisfied that Anna and Josh Duggar have stayed put for thus lengthy close to Michele and Jim Bob in order that they’ll inherit the home. Clearly, it’s not like several of those individuals have particular insider info, however so far as theories go, this one no less than is attention-grabbing to extrapolate out, given how lengthy Josh and Anna have hung round.
The fundamental deal is that after Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar lived collectively in a house they’d bought for the mere sum of $55,00Zero from 2016-2019. That 12 months, they made an enormous revenue on the house, promoting it for $285,000. Nonetheless, they didn’t discover a new place to reside to accommodate their rising household at the moment (in truth they welcomed child #6 final November). So, they allegedly moved into what is probably going the warehouse on the Duggar property.
It actually hasn’t been that lengthy within the scheme of issues because the different Duggar clan moved in; regardless, they’ve proven no indicators of leaving Jim Bob’s property, both. The 2 {couples} are fairly cozy and since they reside so close to to 1 one other, they even double date occasionally. Anna Duggar has shared posts like this one to disclose how shut she and Josh are with Michelle and Jim Bob.
When not double courting, Anna Duggar usually posts from the primary home, indicating they aren’t in a rush to maneuver out both. Actually, it appears to be positive with the matriarch and patriarch of the household that they’ve caught round. For instance, Anna Duggar’s birthday was this week and Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar’s official account additionally shared a put up with Anna and her child, calling her a “pure nurturer.” She responded, saying, ‘Aww love you guys a lot.” So, issues no less than appear on the floor to be going swimmingly.
All of those separate occasions have led a faction of the fanbase to imagine Anna and Josh intentions is probably not tremendous clear, however it’s price declaring that Jim Bob and Michelle nonetheless have children at house and members of the family visiting continuously. They appear to be staying put, no less than for now, however I’d guess it actually doesn’t damage that they get to spend a lot time with their son Josh, his spouse Anna and people grandkids.
It’s additionally price mentioning that Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell Duggar (who’re part of TLC’s Counting On) additionally reside on Jim Bob’s property in a generational house that was moved to be close to the massive home. Joseph and Kendra have already been open on the household weblog, with Joseph noting ‘We’re planning on constructing a home, in addition to nonetheless doing the automotive stuff,” so nobody is accusing them of making an attempt to step to the entrance of the road with regard to who will inherit the massive home. Solely time will inform what occurs, however I am guessing Josh and Anna’s household will not be in a windowless warehouse eternally.
