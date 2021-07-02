Dujone (Hoichoi) Internet Sequence Solid, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Dujone (Hoichoi) : Internet Sequence Tale, Solid, Wiki, Actual Identify, Team Main points, Launched Date and Extra

Dujone is an Indian Bengali-language internet sequence directed through Promita Bhattacharya. The sequence stars Soham Chakraborty, Srabanti Chatterjee and Rajdeep Gupta within the lead roles. It’ll unencumber on 9 July 2021 on OTT platform Hoichoi. The sequence has made below the banner of SVF Leisure.

Name Dujone
Primary Solid Soham Chakraborty
Srabanti Chatterjee
Rajdeep Gupta
Style Drama
Director Promita Bhattacharya
Manufacturer No longer To be had
Tale and Screenplay No longer To be had
Editor No longer To be had
DoP No longer To be had
Manufacturing Area SVF Leisure

Solid

All the solid of internet sequence Dujone :

Soham Chakraborty

Soham Chakraborty

Srabanti Chatterjee

Srabanti Chatterjee

Rajdeep Gupta

Rajdeep Gupta

Adrija Roy

Adrija Roy

Debsankar Halder

Debsankar Halder

Anindita Kapileshwari

Anindita Kapileshwari

Ishani Sengupta

Ishani Sengupta

Dibyasha Das

Dibyasha Das

Sutirtha Saha

NA Image

Indrajit Majumder

NA Image

Unlock & Availability

Dujone will completely to be had for on-line streaming from 9 July 2021 at Hoichoi. Its first trailer used to be introduced on 24 June 2021. Different data associated with the display is given under.

To be had On Hoichoi
Working Time No longer To be had
Overall Episode No longer To be had
Launched Date 9 July 2021
Language Bengali
Subtitle English
Nation India

Trailer

When you have extra information about the internet sequence Dujone, then please remark under down we attempt to replace it inside an hour

