Dujone (Hoichoi) Internet Sequence Solid, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Dujone (Hoichoi) : Internet Sequence
Dujone is an Indian Bengali-language internet sequence directed through Promita Bhattacharya. The sequence stars Soham Chakraborty, Srabanti Chatterjee and Rajdeep Gupta within the lead roles. It’ll unencumber on 9 July 2021 on OTT platform Hoichoi. The sequence has made below the banner of SVF Leisure.
|Name
|Dujone
|Primary Solid
|Soham Chakraborty
Srabanti Chatterjee
Rajdeep Gupta
|Style
|Drama
|Director
|Promita Bhattacharya
|Manufacturer
|No longer To be had
|Tale and Screenplay
|No longer To be had
|Editor
|No longer To be had
|DoP
|No longer To be had
|Manufacturing Area
|SVF Leisure
Solid
All the solid of internet sequence Dujone :
Soham Chakraborty
Srabanti Chatterjee
Rajdeep Gupta
Adrija Roy
Debsankar Halder
Anindita Kapileshwari
Ishani Sengupta
Dibyasha Das
Sutirtha Saha
Indrajit Majumder
Unlock & Availability
Dujone will completely to be had for on-line streaming from 9 July 2021 at Hoichoi. Its first trailer used to be introduced on 24 June 2021. Different data associated with the display is given under.
|To be had On
|Hoichoi
|Working Time
|No longer To be had
|Overall Episode
|No longer To be had
|Launched Date
|9 July 2021
|Language
|Bengali
|Subtitle
|English
|Nation
|India
Trailer
When you have extra information about the internet sequence Dujone, then please remark under down we attempt to replace it inside an hour