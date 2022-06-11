Duke Nukem will come to the cinema with an adaptation of the creators of Cobra Kai

Legendary Entertainment has negotiated with Gearbox to acquire the rights to the iconic video game.

Duke returns to the movie theaters, and it seems on this occasion the thing promises. The iconic video game character became a legend in the 90s thanks to his jump into the first person shooter with Duke Nukem 3D, and since then, he has been flirting with Hollywood to find his space on the big screen.

More than 10 years ago, Scott Faye, producer of the Max Payne film, declared that he had worked on a feature film about the 3D Realms character, even a few years ago the name of John Cena was heard to bring the character to life, however, The Hollywood Reporter has reported that it has been Legendary Entertainment who has negotiated the rights with Gearbox to bring Duke Nukem to the movies.

Dune’s production company has kicked off the project with Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg handling film production. Legendary will also feature Jean Julien Baronnet (Assassin’s Creed) from Marla Studios, specialized in video game adaptations.

Although for the moment the film It does not have a writer or director.also not with a title, although Heald, Hurtwitz and Schlossberg could take over the direction through Counterbalance Entertainment. If you don’t know the most famous alien exterminator of the 90s, remember that in 3DJuegos you have available our Retro Memories: Duke Nukem 3D.

