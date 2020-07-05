‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Car With Confederate Flag to Remain in Museum – Variety

A automobile from the 1979 present “The Dukes of Hazzard” with a Confederate flag painted on the highest of it is going to proceed to be displayed at an auto museum in Illinois.

Due to the continuing protests towards racism towards Black residents in the U.S., statues of Confederate leaders have been taken down across the nation. Displaying the Confederate flag has additionally been banned by NASCAR. The flag has been seen as a glorification of the Civil Conflict, racism, slavery and white supremacy, whereas in some areas it’s used to have a good time Southern heritage.

“The Dukes of Hazzard” befell in a fictional Georgia county, and the primary characters known as their automobile the Common Lee, a reference to the Civil Conflict basic Robert E. Lee.

The director of the Volo Auto Museum in Illinois instructed the Northwest Herald newspaper of Crystal Lake, In poor health., that the automobile gained’t be faraway from show.

“We really feel the automobile is a component of historical past, and folks adore it. We’ve received folks of all races and nationalities that keep in mind the TV present and aren’t offended by it in anyway. It’s a chunk of historical past, and it’s in a museum,” director Brian Grams instructed the newspaper.

Acquired in 2005, the automobile is the final remaining 1969 Dodge Charger from the primary season of the present, in accordance to the museum.

“A number of folks have reached out with optimistic feedback about us leaving it on show, complimenting us for leaving it there and never having a knee-jerk response to take away it like rather a lot of locations are,” Grams instructed the newspaper.

The director mentioned the museum wouldn’t take away the automobile any ahead of it’d take down any Nazi memorabilia from the World Conflict II navy reveals.

“If we’re going to get complaints in regards to the Common Lee being right here,” he mentioned, ‘We’ve received a lot worse objects over in our navy constructing.”