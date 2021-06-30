Dulhan Ka Gahna: Bride filled with adorns from head to toe, cash full of basket, other folks gazing the video stated – Baap re baap

Dulhan Ka Gahna:The video of the original marriage that happened in Shamli space of ​​UP is changing into increasingly more viral on social media. On this video, the bride is observed sporting 11 kg of gold adorns from head to toe all over the wedding. A gold crown is worn at the head from neck to knee. Now not handiest this, within the marriage, the members of the family have given cash by way of filling the basket and plate, which can be visual. This marriage is being mentioned in the entire district. As quickly because the video went viral, the police crew arrived first and now the Source of revenue Tax Division could also be keeping track of it. Additionally Learn – UP Information: Two clerics arrested are all for any other case of conversion

This situation is from Thana Bhawan space of ​​Shamli the place in a wedding, such a lot of adorns had been introduced to the bride by way of the members of the family that the police has reached to test the jewelry. Allow us to inform you that this video went viral in Shamli 3 days in the past. Now after this video went viral, the Source of revenue Tax and Police Division groups have come into motion. Even though the police say that this topic belongs to the Source of revenue Tax Division, because of which the Source of revenue Tax Division is taking details about this topic. The UP Police has complained concerning the topic to the Source of revenue Tax Division.

The bride's father does industry as a fabric service provider in Surat, Gujarat. This circle of relatives is a local of Shamli, whilst the circle of relatives of the boy getting married is from Karnataka and works as a fabric service provider there. The reality of the money and jewelery observed within the video is being informed that dowry is being given within the marriage.

A police officer of Thana Bhavan had informed that data were given to the Source of revenue Tax Division on this topic. On the identical time, on this marriage in Shamli, other folks have demanded motion towards dowry.