Dulhe Ne Manga Anokha Dahej: The groom requested for a dowry with a tortoise with 21 nails, a black Labrador retriever, the daddy of the bride stated…

Dulhe Ne Manga Anokha Dahej: You should have incessantly heard about requesting money, jewelry, automobile, flat and dear items in dowry, however in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, a groom and his circle of relatives made this kind of unusual call for in dowry, which you're going to be shocked to take into consideration. . If truth be told, in Osmanpur police station of Aurangabad, the daddy of a lady has accused Varapaksha of requesting a tortoise with 21 nails and a black Labrador retriever in dowry. On this case, the police have registered a case in opposition to the groom and his members of the family and now arrest will also be made at any time for tough dowry.

Consistent with the tips, the wedding of a boy residing in Osmanpura of Aurangabad was once fastened with a lady from Ramnagar space. The engagement additionally came about on February 10, 2021. Each the events in combination had made up our minds that once a couple of months, the wedding would happen after the tip of Kovid, however within the intervening time, the lads have made a unusual call for for dowry in entrance of the ladies.

An FIR was once registered in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad in opposition to a Nashik-based guy & his members of the family for tough a tortoise with 21 toenails & a black labrador as dowry, below sections 406, 420, & 34 of IPC: Sadhna Adhav, Sub-Inspector at Osmanpura PS in Aurangabad (24.07) percent.twitter.com/NPGYcbLA0g – ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2021



The woman’s father says that during February their engagement came about in a wedding corridor positioned in Ramnagar space of ​​Aurangabad. Within the engagement, the bride’s folks gave the boy a gold ring of 10 grams and two lakh rupees in money. The woman’s father instructed that he was once in opposition to dowry, however he made up our minds that he would give a little bit dowry for the happiness of his daughter.

After the engagement, the groom’s circle of relatives has demanded a dowry from the woman’s father for a tortoise with 21 nails, a Labrador black canine and 10 lakhs for the woman’s executive activity.

Now the woman’s father says that it’s herbal to get disappointed after listening to this kind of call for for marriage. He has lodged a case in opposition to the groom and his members of the family on the Osmanpura police station on Wednesday. A police officer stated {that a} case has been registered in opposition to the accused below sections 420, 406 and 34 of the IPC and strict motion will likely be taken in opposition to them quickly.