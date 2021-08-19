Checklist of Dulquer Salmaan Telugu Dubbed Films: The preferred films of Dulquer Salman in Telugu are Ustad Resort (Janatha Resort in Telugu) Bengaluru Days, Charlie, OK Jaanu, Mahanati and kanulu Kanulanu Dhochaayante. He additionally gained the Kerala State Award for Easiest Actor in 2015 for his function within the film “Charlie”.

Dulquer Salmaan is an Indian movie actor perfect identified for his paintings in Malayalam motion pictures. He’s the son of Malayalam Big name Mammootty. Dulquer was once born on July 28, 1986 in Kochi, Kerala, India and graduated with a bachelor’s level in Industry Control. He labored as a trade govt earlier than pursuing an appearing profession.

Dulquer Salmaan Telugu Dubbed Film Checklist Till 2021

His Telugu lovers steadily seek for Dulquer Salmaan Telugu Dubbed Films of Charlie (2015), Ustad Resort (2012), Bengaluru Days (2014), Kali (2016) and lots of of his films. So we got here up with the Dulquer Salmaan Telugu Dubbed Films Checklist until 2021.

Dulquer Salmaan won recognition in Tollywood after the discharge of OK Jaanu (2015) and Mahanati (2018). On the other hand, lots of his Malayalam motion pictures are dubbed and launched in Telugu and are extensively acclaimed. He did films with Telugu common heroines like Keerthy Suresh, Sai Pallavi, Nithya Menen, Anupama Parameswaran, Aditi Rao Hydari and others

12 months Authentic (Malayalam model) Telugu dubbed model 2021 – Yuddamtho Rasina Prema Kadha 2021 dry up dry up 2020 Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante 2018 Mahanatia Mahanati (Telugu debut) 2017 Jomonte Suvisheshangal Andamaina Jeevitham 2017 Solo Athadey 2016 Time Whats up Pillagada 2016 Annmariya Kalippilaanu Pilla Rakshasi (Cameo) 2015 O Kadhal Kanmanic OK Janu 2015 100 days of affection 100 days of affection 2013 ABCD: American Born Puzzled Desi ABCD (Remade in Telugu) 2012 Ustad Resort Janatha Resort

#1 Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante

Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante (2019) is a cybercrime mystery directed via Designh Periyaswamy and produced via Viacom18 Studios & Anto Joseph Movie Corporate. Telugu actress Ritu Varma performed feminine lead within the movie. Ace filmmaker Gautham Menon additionally performs a a very powerful function on this movie. This movie was once launched in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu languages.

#2

Mahanati (2018) is the biopic of common veteran actor Savitri, directed via Nag Ashwin and produced via Ashwini Dutt. The function of Dulquer Salman is extensively acclaimed, performed as Gemini Ganesan.

#3 Athadey

Athadey is the Telugu dubbed model of Solo (2017) starring Dulquer Salmaan, Dhansika, Soubin Shahir, Sathish, John Vijay in lead roles, directed via Bejoy Nambiar.

#4 Janatha Resort

Janatha Resort is the Telugu dub model of Ustad Resort (2012), directed via Anwar Rasheed. The Telugu language model “Janatha Resort” is essentially the most cherished film via Telugu target audience.

#5 Whats up Pillagada

Whats up Pillagada is the Telugu language model of the film Kali (2016), directed via Sameer Thahir, by which the preferred Telugu actress Sai Pallavi performed the feminine lead personality. The plot of the movie is in line with the exciting incidents {that a} couple faces all over their in a single day adventure.

#6 100 days of affection

100 Days of Love is a Malayalam film of the similar title. This can be a romantic comedy directed via Januse Mohammed Majeed.

#7 Adequate Bangaram

Adequate Bangaram is the Telugu model of the Tamil tremendous hit O Kadhal Kanmani (2015) directed via Mani Ratnam starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menon in lead roles. Telugu manufacturer Dil Raju has launched this film in Telugu states.

#8 Andamaina Jeevitham

Andamaina jeevitham is a Telugu circle of relatives drama and a dubbed model of the Malayalam film “Jomonte Suvisheshangal (2017)” directed via Sathyan anthikkad and produced via Pattipati Srinivasa Rao in Telugu. Aishwarya Rajesh and Anupama Parameswaran performed feminine lead roles.

Dulquer Salmaan Upcoming Telugu Films

Dulquer Salmaan will superstar as Lieutenant Ram in his upcoming Telugu film “Yuddamtho Rasina Prema Kadha” directed via Hanu Raghavapudi. This can be a periodic love tale set in 1964 by which Dulquer, who performs a military team of workers ‘Lieutenant’ Ram, has selected Pooja Hegde for the feminine lead.