Dulquer Salmaan Wiki, Age, Female friend, Spouse, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Dulquer Salmaan is an Indian actor, singer, and entrepreneur who essentially works throughout the Malayalam Cinema. He’s recognized for taking part in the location of ‘Charlie’ throughout the Malayalam Film “Charlie” (2015). He’s the son of the well known actor and manufacturer, Mammootty.

Wiki/Biography

Dulquer Salmaan was once born on Monday, 28 July 1986 (age 33 years; as in 2019) in Kochi, Kerala. His zodiac sign is Leo.

He did his schooling from Kochi’s Toc-H Public Faculty and Chennai’s Sishya Faculty. He attended Purdue Faculty, West Lafayette, Indiana, USA to pursue Bachelor of Endeavor Management (BBM). Dulquer had a tendency in course of directing since his youth. He used to make fast motion pictures when he was once 14-15 years earlier. He generally took his father’s virtual digicam and fiddle with it. After completing his graduation, he worked as a Endeavor Manager at a reputed company inside of the USA. Thereafter, he did an I.T.-related endeavor in Dubai. Dulquer, then, purchased enrolled himself throughout the Barry John Acting Studio in Mumbai to pursue a three months showing route.

Physically Glance

Best (approx.): 5’ 9”

Hair Colour: Black

Eye Colour: Black

Family, Caste & Partner

Dulquer Salmaan belongs to a Muslim Family. His father, Muhammad Kutty Paniparambil Ismail aka Mammootty, is a popular Indian actor and manufacturer. His mother, Sulfath Kutty, is a homemaker. He has an elder sister, Kutty Surumi.

Dulquer purchased married to Amal Sufiya, an architect, in an arranged marriage on 22 December 2011. The couple has a daughter, Maryam, who was once born on 5 May 2017.

Career

Dulquer made his showing debut in 2012 with the Malayalam Film “2d Provide” through which he carried out the location of Harilal “Lalu.” The film earned him a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Next, he gave the impression in Ustad Hotel as Faizal “Faizy.” After the economic luck of ABCD: American-Born Puzzled Desi and Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi, Dulquer stepped into the Tamil Film Business. He made his Tamil film debut with the romantic comedy “Vaayai Moodi Pesavum.”

In 2014, he starred throughout the romantic drama “Bangalore Days,” which ranks some of the many highest-grossing Malayalam motion pictures. The following year, Salmaan gave the impression in Tamil business luck “O Kadhal Kanmani.” Due to this fact, he carried out the name place throughout the romantic drama “Charlie” and garnered necessary acclaims. The film earned him the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor.

Dulquer made his Bollywood debut in 2018 via starring throughout the freeway film “Karwan.” He carried out the location of Avinash throughout the film. In 2019, he featured throughout the Bollywood film “The Zoya Factor” opposite Sonam Kapoor.

Excluding being an actor, he’s moreover a singer and has sung numerous songs like Johnny Mone Johnny from the Malayalam film ABCD: American-Born Puzzled Desi (2013). Dulquer may also be a philanthropist and has been involved in plenty of social carrier movements. He has acted throughout the fast film based totally most commonly on Kerala Motor Automotive Department’s safe riding advertising and marketing marketing campaign. He was once moreover a part of the Chennai Supplies initiative and donated 150 devices that integrated garments, sneakers, books, college supplies and crockery devices.

In addition to, Dulquer owns a dental endeavor chain in Chennai and a car-trading web portal. Salmaan is the director of the “Motherhood Sanatorium” based totally most commonly in Bangalore.

Awards

Asiavision Award for Best Newcomer for the film “2d Provide” (2012)

Filmfare Award South for Best Debut- Male for the film “2d Provide” (2013)

Asianet Film Award for Big name of the Year (2014)

South Indian International Movie Award for Best Debut (Male) for the film “Vaayai Moodi Pesavum” (2015)

Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for the film “Charlie” (2016)

Behindwoods Gold Wall of Famers for Best Performer for the film “Kali” and “Kammatipaadam” (2017)

Favourite Problems

Foods: Biryani

Holiday Holiday spot: London

Superheros: Ironman, Batman

Films: Manam (2014), Magadheera (2009)

Main points

His spare time activities include making a song, staring at motion pictures, and travelling.

He’s eager about motorcycles and automobiles since his youth.

As a kid, he was once scared of canine alternatively he started liking them as he grew up. He owns a puppy dog, Honey.

Dulquer published in an interview that without reference to being a scholar of endeavor and finance, he decided on showing because of he felt that once operating in that space, his lifestyles had develop into monotonous and regimen.

His establish is derived from two warriors. Being a scholar of Islamic history, his father was once so much fascinated about the warriors that he combined the names of 2 warriors and stored Dulquer’s establish. Reportedly, his establish has a connection with Alexander, The Great.

His friends and family individuals fondly identify him Salu and DQ.