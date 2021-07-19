Dunali (Ullu) Solid & Staff, Unlock Date, Actors, Roles, Wiki & Extra

Dunali (Ullu): Internet Collection Tale, Solid, Wiki, Actual Title, Staff Main points, Unlock Date, and Extra

Dunali is a Ullu internet sequence. On this internet sequence, Shubham Deorukhar, Prerna Singh, Hitesh Makhija, Nehal Vadolia are within the main roles. Dunali was once launched on twentieth July 2021 best on Ullu App. Right here’s the overall checklist of solid and team of “Dunali”:

Dunali Ullu Solid:

Hitesh Makhija

As: Rohan

Nehal Vadoliya

As: Shakshi

Babul Bhavesar

As: Rakesh

Prerna Singh

As: Riya

Shubham Deorukhar

As: Sameer

Storyline

by way of an odd scientific situation that has an instantaneous pertaining to a tender boy’s sexual lifestyles, the arena round him is going the other way up by which everybody tries to profit from his skills. Some stay smitten whilst some are surprised after they in finding the double-trouble that he’s blessed with

To be had On:- Ullu App

Language:- Hindi

Unlock Date:- twentieth July 2021

Style: Drama, Politics