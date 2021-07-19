Dunali (Ullu) Solid & Staff, Unlock Date, Actors, Roles, Wiki & Extra

Dunali (Ullu): Internet Collection Tale, Solid, Wiki, Actual Title, Staff Main points, Unlock Date, and Extra
Dunali is a Ullu internet sequence. On this internet sequence, Shubham Deorukhar, Prerna Singh, Hitesh Makhija, Nehal Vadolia are within the main roles. Dunali was once launched on twentieth July 2021 best on Ullu App. Right here’s the overall checklist of solid and team of “Dunali”:
Dunali Ullu Solid:
Hitesh Makhija
As: Rohan
Nehal Vadoliya
As: Shakshi
Babul Bhavesar
As: Rakesh
Prerna Singh
As: Riya
Shubham Deorukhar
As: Sameer
Storyline
by way of an odd scientific situation that has an instantaneous pertaining to a tender boy’s sexual lifestyles, the arena round him is going the other way up by which everybody tries to profit from his skills. Some stay smitten whilst some are surprised after they in finding the double-trouble that he’s blessed with
To be had On:- Ullu App
Language:- Hindi
Unlock Date:- twentieth July 2021
Style: Drama, Politics