Dunbar Robbery Movie in the Works From Caleeb Pinkett

“Appeal Metropolis Kings” producer Caleeb Pinkett has teamed up with manufacturing firm Insurgent Maverick for a movie primarily based on Alyssa Keli Rose’s Medium article “The Dunbar Heist,” Selection has discovered solely.

Pinkett, the brother of Jada Pinkett Smith, will produce the undertaking with Clarence Hammond and Dougie Money. Insurgent Maverick’s Matt Nicholas and Nastassja Kayln can even be producing, with Jane Kim Yang overseeing for his or her firm. Norman Cities (“Insecure”) introduced in the undertaking and will likely be govt producing.

Nicholas and Kayln are adapting the script with screenwriter Leon Langford.

The 1997 theft came about at the Dunbar Armored facility in Los Angeles — 5 males stole $18.9 million in below 30 minutes. Allen Tempo III, a fired worker of the Dunbar depot, was the mastermind who deliberate the theft for 2 years and recruited 4 of his closest associates. After 4 years of thwarting regulation enforcement, the scheme fell aside after one among the robbers, Eugene Lamar Hill, gave an actual property dealer a stack of money certain along with the authentic forex straps.

Tempo was sentenced in 2001 to 24 years in federal jail.

“What actually drove us to need to carry this true story to the massive display screen is our love for heists and in addition, most significantly, seeing somebody lastly come out on high after all the time being at the backside of the barrel. That was and is Allen Tempo III,” the producers mentioned in a joint assertion.

Pinkett is govt producing the collection “Cobra Kai.” He’s additionally produced “After Earth,” “Annie” and “Life in a Yr” for Sony Footage Leisure and Columbia Footage, in addition to “Hala” for Apple TV Plus and “Appeal Metropolis Kings” for HBO Max.

