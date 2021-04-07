‘Duncanville’ Renewed for Season 3 at Fox

Simply forward of its Season 2 premiere subsequent month, Fox renewed animated sitcom “Duncanville” for Season 3.

“Watching Amy [Poehler] carry her unbelievable expertise to ‘Duncanville’ each on and off the display these previous two seasons has been a tremendous expertise,” mentioned Fox leisure president Michael Thorn.

Poehler government produces and stars within the present as Duncan, an abnormal 15-year-old with a wild creativeness and his sights set on the liberty of maturity. The Season 2 premiere will reunite the forged of “Parks and Recreation” with visitor appearances from Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Retta and Nick Offerman. The returning forged additionally contains Wiz Khalifa, Ty Burrell and “Parks and Recreation” alum Rashida Jones.

“Duncanville’s whole forged and crew, led by two of tv’s greatest showrunners in Mike [Scully] and Julie (*3*), proceed to ship a present that represents all the things followers count on from our animated collection; and I’m trying ahead to a different season of ‘Duncanville’ to relive my teen years, due to one of the vital irreverent comedies on the air,” mentioned Thorn.

The brand new season may even embrace tales through which Duncan and his dad Jack’s [Burrell] energy dynamic shifts, and Duncan and sister Kimberly (Riki Lindhome) are despatched to remedy camp. Within the meantime, Jack and little sister Jing [Joy Osmanski] begin a toddler’s birthday band collectively.

“Duncanville” is produced by twentieth Tv Animation; Common Tv and Fox Leisure. Along with co-creators Poehler, Scully and Thacker Scully, Dave Becky government produces. It’s animated by Bento Field Leisure.

The second season of “Duncanville” premieres with two back-to-back episodes on Might 23, starting at 8:30 p.m.