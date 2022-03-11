Dune 2 continues so as to add stars to its solid: Austin Butler, from Elvis, will play probably the most necessary roles

Dune: Section 2 has already discovered its Feyd-Rautha: none instead of Elvis big name Austin Butler.

In keeping with Selection, the 30-year-old actor is in talks to sign up for the solid of Dennis Villeneuve’s upcoming Dune sequel. because the villainous Feyd-Rautha, Baron Harkonnen’s nephew and inheritor to his uncle’s empire. Butler is reportedly in “the early phases“from the negotiation to complete becoming a member of Dune: Section 2.

Feyd-Rautha is considered one of Dune’s maximum iconic roles, as he was once initially performed by way of Sting within the 1984 model of Dune, directed by way of David Lynch. He is likely one of the primary antagonists of Dune and is frequently regarded as the villainous counterpart to Paul Atreides, performed this time by way of Timothée Chalamet. They had been each a made from the Bene Gesserit breeding program… and Feyd was once destined to marry the daughter of Jessica Atreides. As an alternative, she gave beginning to a son, Paul.

After all, there was a lot hypothesis as to who would fill the function of Feyd-Rautha in Villeneuve’s adaptation. Now, it sort of feels we now have the solution. Austin Butler is possibly easiest identified for his function as Wil Ohmsford in The Shannara Chronicles, however he is additionally going to big name in Elvis, the approaching biography of the mythical rock and roll singer, written and directed by way of Baz Luhrmann. Butler performs the name function reverse Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker.

Right here you’ll see the actor within the legit Elvis trailer:

This newest casting information comes simply days after Florence Pugh was once solid as Princess Irulan within the upcoming Dune sequel. In the meantime, Dune: Section 2 is scheduled to start out filming later this 12 months.