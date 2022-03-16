Dune 2 is one step nearer: Denis Villeneuve offers new main points and confirms that the script is “nearly completed”

We’re one step nearer to Dune: Section 2 turning into a truth, as collection director Denis Villeneuve has showed to Collider that each one arrangements for the sequel are underway and that the script is “nearly completed“.

“The script is most commonly completed, however it is at all times a piece in development.“says Villeneuve.”It’ll be a piece in development till the general minimize, however I will be able to say that it’s solidified. I’ve a script in my palms. Presently we’re within the preparation segment“.

Dune used to be praised for its visible taste, and it kind of feels we will be expecting an excellent better emphasis in this facet within the sequel, as Villeneuve has showed his plans to shoot much more IMAX subject matter for the second one section.

“Undoubtedly. [El director de fotografía] Greig Fraser and I… fell in love with this layout, and there’ll certainly (most certainly much more) IMAX photos be on this film. Undoubtedly“.

Dune: Section 2 used to be formally introduced in a while after the unique movie’s field place of job good fortune ultimate 12 months. The movie will probably be launched on October 20, 2023, solely in theaters. The filming of Dune 2 is scheduled to start out this summer season.

Despite the fact that explicit information about what Dune: Section 2 will entail are scarce, we now have won information concerning the solid of the sequel. This week we discovered that Elvis celebrity Austin Butler will play the villainous Feyd-Rautha, and we be informed that Florence Pugh is in talks to play Princess Irulan. The casting would imply the reunion of Pugh and Timothée Chalamet, who gave the impression in combination in 2019’s Little Girls.

Even with the filmmakers centered at the manufacturing of Dune: Section 2, there’s no doubt that have a watch at the subsequent Oscars gala. Dune has been nominated in 10 other Academy Award classes, together with Highest Image.