Dune (2021) Movie Forged, Free up Date, Overview, Actress Title – FilmyOne.com

Dune is an American science fiction movie that might be launched in the USA on October 22, 2021. This film is directed through Denis Villeneuve and produced through Denis Villeneuve, Mary Mother or father, Cale Boyter & Joe Caracciolo Jr. beneath Mythical Photos.
Dune’s movie solid contains “Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Zendaya” in lead roles.
Here’s a entire solid and group knowledge of Dune (2021) film. Dune film actress identify. ‘Dune’ unencumber date and finances. Dune film tale.
Dune (2021) HBO Max
|Film
|Dune
|Directed through
|Denis Villeneuve
|Created through
|Denis Villeneuve
Mary Mother or father
Cale Boyter
Joe Caracciolo Jr.
|Starring
|Timothy Chalamet
Rebecca Ferguson
Oscar Isaac
Josh Brolin
Stellan Skarsgard
Dave Bautista
Stephen McKinley Henderson
zendaya
|Dispensed through
|Warner Bros. Footage
|Price range
|$165 million
|Language
|English
|Nation of foundation
|United States
|Date of newsletter
|October 22, 2021 (United States)
September 3, 2021 (Venice)
Dune film solid
|mister no.
|position identify
|Actual identify
|1
|Paul Atreides
|Timothy Chalamet
|2
|Woman Jessica
|Rebecca Ferguson
|3
|Duke Leto Atreides
|Oscar Isaac
|4
|Gurney Hallecki
|Josh Brolin
|5
|Baron Vladimir Harkonnen
|Stellan Skarsgard
|6
|Glossu Rabban
|Dave Bautista
|7
|Thufir Hawat
|Stephen McKinley Henderson
|8
|Chania
|zendaya
|9
|Peter De Vries
|David Dastmalchian
|10
|Javier Bardem
|Javier Bardem
|11
|dr. Wellington Yuehu
|Chang Chen
|12
|Duncan Idaho
|Jason Momoa
|13
|dr. Liet-Kynes
|Sharon Duncan Brewster
|14
|Gaius Helen Mohiam
|Charlotte Rampling
Tale
Paul Atreides, an excellent and proficient younger guy born right into a grand future past his comprehension, should shuttle to probably the most bad planet within the universe to protected the way forward for his circle of relatives and his other folks.
