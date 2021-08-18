Dune (2021) Movie Forged, Free up Date, Overview, Actress Title – FilmyOne.com

Dune (2021) Movie Cast, Release Date, Review, Actress Name

Dune is an American science fiction movie that might be launched in the USA on October 22, 2021. This film is directed through Denis Villeneuve and produced through Denis Villeneuve, Mary Mother or father, Cale Boyter & Joe Caracciolo Jr. beneath Mythical Photos.

Dune’s movie solid contains “Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Zendaya” in lead roles.

Here’s a entire solid and group knowledge of Dune (2021) film. Dune film actress identify. ‘Dune’ unencumber date and finances. Dune film tale.

Dune (2021) HBO Max

Film Dune
Directed through Denis Villeneuve
Created through Denis Villeneuve
Mary Mother or father
Cale Boyter
Joe Caracciolo Jr.
Starring Timothy Chalamet
Rebecca Ferguson
Oscar Isaac
Josh Brolin
Stellan Skarsgard
Dave Bautista
Stephen McKinley Henderson
zendaya
Dispensed through Warner Bros. Footage
Price range $165 million
Language English
Nation of foundation United States
Date of newsletter October 22, 2021 (United States)
September 3, 2021 (Venice)

Dune film solid

mister no. position identify Actual identify
1 Paul Atreides Timothy Chalamet
2 Woman Jessica Rebecca Ferguson
3 Duke Leto Atreides Oscar Isaac
4 Gurney Hallecki Josh Brolin
5 Baron Vladimir Harkonnen Stellan Skarsgard
6 Glossu Rabban Dave Bautista
7 Thufir Hawat Stephen McKinley Henderson
8 Chania zendaya
9 Peter De Vries David Dastmalchian
10 Javier Bardem Javier Bardem
11 dr. Wellington Yuehu Chang Chen
12 Duncan Idaho Jason Momoa
13 dr. Liet-Kynes Sharon Duncan Brewster
14 Gaius Helen Mohiam Charlotte Rampling

Tale

Paul Atreides, an excellent and proficient younger guy born right into a grand future past his comprehension, should shuttle to probably the most bad planet within the universe to protected the way forward for his circle of relatives and his other folks.

