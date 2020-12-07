‘Dune’ Action Figure Line Features Timothee Chalamet, Baron Harkonnen

Sci-fi drama “Dune” will obtain a collective motion determine line courtesy of McFarlane Toys, which can convey to life a few of the primary characters of the highly-anticipated pic, set for a theatrical launch Oct. 1. The toy line will embody figures of Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem and Dave Bautista.

The motion figures, impressed by the likeness of the movie’s stars, will characteristic intricate costuming and accent components designed for excessive posing. The road contains a first have a look at the character Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, primarily based off of the likeness of Stellan Skarsgård, who will play the merciless chief within the movie. The determine goals to seize the essence of the domineering figurehead of Home Harkonnen, who guidelines his Dune base via concern and terror. The principle villain within the movie, he’s decided to reclaim the throne of galactic energy and sands of Dune from Home Atreides, dominated over by the younger king Paul Atreides (Chalamet).

The motion figures, together with the 12-inch Baron Vladimir Harkonnen determine, is out there at retailers nationwide, together with Goal, Walmart, Gamestop, Amazon and nationwide and worldwide specialty retailers. All figures are offered individually.

Academy Award-nominee Denis Villenueve’s “Dune,” an adaptation of the 1965 Frank Herbert novel of the identical title and a remake of the unique 1984 movie, follows Paul Atreides as he battles for management over Dune, the barren desert planet Arrakis. The movie additionally stars Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya and Sharon Duncan-Brewster.