Dune And 5 Other Fantastic Sci-Fi Books That Live Up To The Hype

Do Androids Dream of Electrical Sheep? – Philip Okay. Dick

Talking of Blade Runner, do you know that the title “Blade Runner” has completely nothing to do with the unique Philip Okay. Dick story, Do Androids Dream of Electrical Sheep? Critically. The title got here from one other story, but it surely was such an arresting title that the film obtained that title. Unusual. Anywho, Do Androids Dream of Electrical Sheep? does have the same story in that it’s a few bounty hunter who tracks down androids and “retires” them. However there’s additionally an entire subplot in there about endangered animals, and Deckard truly needs to make sufficient cash to purchase a residing animal. So yeah… related however totally different. Additionally, it’s not advised within the guide that Deckard could himself be an android. That’s extra like fan-fiction.