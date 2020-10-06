‘Dune’ Delays Release to 2021

Warner Bros. and Legendary Footage have delayed the discharge of “Dune,” the big-budget sci-fi epic from director Denis Villeneuve. It would now not premiere on Dec. 18 and is now slated to debut in theaters on Oct. 1, 2021.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. declined to remark.

The transfer was anticipated after the studio pushed “Surprise Lady 1984” again from early October to Christmas Day, placing the comedian e-book sequel’s big-screen debut one week forward of “Dune.” In regular circumstances, however particularly in the course of the pandemic, Warner Bros. wouldn’t cannibalize ticket gross sales for a fellow studio launch. “Dune” was initially scheduled for November, however its launch date has been shuffled a number of occasions amid the coronavirus disaster. It’s certainly one of many anticipated movies that was shelved on account of movie show closures in March.

Warner Bros.’ “The Batman” — starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves — can be at present dated for Oct. 1, 2021, so there’s an opportunity the Caped Crusader’s subsequent big-screen journey shall be pushed again once more.

Information of “Dune’s” delay comes days after James Bond sequel “No Time to Die,” which was initially set to launch on the finish of November, was pushed again to 2021. That call prompted Regal, the second-biggest U.S. theater chain, to shut down its venues after reopening in August. If high-profile motion pictures proceed to vacate their launch dates, different circuits could also be compelled to shut down once more as nicely. Nevertheless Cinemark, one other main theater operator, introduced on Monday that it has no plans to shut U.S. venues.

“Cinemark’s reopening plan was designed with a number of contingencies in place to guarantee we’re ready to be nimble and react as wanted to this ever-changing setting,” the corporate mentioned in an announcement. “We don’t at present have plans to shut our U.S. theatres and are persevering with to align with demand, together with lowering working hours and days whereas we await new studio content material to encourage theatrical moviegoing.

Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” additionally from Warner Bros., hoped to spark a nationwide return to the films and provides rival studios the boldness to unveil tentpoles in the course of the pandemic. However attendance has been slower than anticipated. “Tenet’s” lackluster U.S. ticket gross sales has compelled studios to pump the brakes on releasing mega-budgeted motion pictures within the midst of a worldwide well being disaster. Field workplace analysts don’t count on many new movies to grace theaters till necessary moviegoing markets, reminiscent of New York Metropolis and Los Angeles, are granted permission to reopen. Given the reluctance to debut blockbusters, the vacation season — usually one of many busiest occasions of 12 months for multiplexes — will probably be lighter than ordinary.

“Dune” relies on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel, and stars Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin and Zendaya.