Dune Director Denis Villeneuve Blasts Warner Bros. Streaming Decision

I discovered within the information that Warner Bros. has determined to launch “Dune” on HBO Max similtaneously our theatrical launch, utilizing outstanding pictures from our film to advertise their streaming service. With this choice AT&T has hijacked one of the vital respectable and essential studios in movie historical past. There may be completely no love for cinema, nor for the viewers right here. It’s all in regards to the survival of a telecom mammoth, one that’s at present bearing an astronomical debt of greater than $150 billion. Subsequently, although “Dune” is about cinema and audiences, AT&T is about its personal survival on Wall Avenue. With HBO Max’s launch a failure to this point, AT&T determined to sacrifice Warner Bros.’ complete 2021 slate in a determined try to seize the viewers’s consideration.

Warner Bros.’ sudden reversal from being a legacy house for filmmakers to the brand new period of full disregard attracts a transparent line for me. Filmmaking is a collaboration, reliant on the mutual belief of crew work and Warner Bros. has declared they’re not on the identical crew.

Streaming providers are a optimistic and highly effective addition to the film and TV ecosystems. However I would like the viewers to know that streaming alone can’t maintain the movie trade as we knew it earlier than COVID. Streaming can produce nice content material, however not motion pictures of “Dune’s” scope and scale. Warner Bros.’ choice means “Dune” received’t have the possibility to carry out financially to be able to be viable and piracy will finally triumph. Warner Bros. would possibly simply have killed the “Dune” franchise. This one is for the followers. AT&T’s John Stankey stated that the streaming horse left the barn. In fact, the horse left the barn for the slaughterhouse.

Public security comes first. No person argues with that. Which is why when it turned obvious the winter would convey a second wave of the pandemic, I understood and supported the choice to delay “Dune’s” opening by virtually a yr. The plan was that “Dune” would open in theaters in October 2021, when vaccinations can be superior and, hopefully, the virus behind us. Science tells us that every part ought to be again to a brand new regular subsequent fall.

“Dune” is by far one of the best film I’ve ever made. My crew and I devoted greater than three years of our lives to make it a singular huge display screen expertise. Our film’s picture and sound have been meticulously designed to be seen in theaters.

I’m talking by myself behalf, although I stand in solidarity with the sixteen different filmmakers who now face the identical destiny. Please know I’m with you and that collectively we’re robust. The artists are those who create motion pictures and collection.

I strongly imagine the way forward for cinema can be on the large display screen, it doesn’t matter what any Wall Avenue dilettante says. For the reason that daybreak of time, people have deeply wanted communal storytelling experiences. Cinema on the large display screen is greater than a enterprise, it’s an artwork type that brings folks collectively, celebrating humanity, enhancing our empathy for each other — it’s one of many final inventive, in-person collective experiences we share as human beings.

As soon as the pandemic is over, theaters can be stuffed once more with movie lovers.

That’s my robust perception. Not as a result of the film trade wants it, however as a result of we people want cinema, as a collective expertise.

So, simply as I’ve each a fiduciary and artistic duty to meet because the filmmaker, I name on AT&T to behave swiftly with the identical duty, respect and regard to guard this important cultural medium. Financial impression to stakeholders is just one side of company social duty. Discovering methods to boost tradition is one other. The moviegoing expertise is like no different. In these darkened theaters movies seize our historical past, educate us, gasoline our creativeness and carry and encourage our collective spirit. It’s our legacy.

Lengthy stay theatrical cinema!

— Denis Villeneuve