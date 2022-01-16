Dune Spice Wars, the science fiction RTS, will be faithful to the work and will arrive in early access

Shiro Games has resolved some doubts in a FAQ about its real-time strategy video game.

The latest edition of The Game Awards brought us the presentation of a new video game from real time strategy based on the work of science fiction by Frank Herbert, recently adapted to the big screen by Denis Villeneuve. Its developers, Shiro Games, have published a ‘frequently asked questions’ on Steam that has helped us to have an overview of what the wars for the spice will be like.

First of all, the game will not be limited to real-time strategy, but will also incorporate elements of a 4X. Shiro Games has described their gameplay as somewhat slower than a typical RTS, being able to pause and fast-forward, adding exploration, control of territories, economic activity, politics and espionage, making it a 4X title, but without detracting from the RTS experience.

We will be able to build buildings in our base of operations, although we will not manually deposit them on the ground, since this is a game on a larger scale than that of a common RTS. At the moment only two houses have been announced as playable factions, the Atreides and the Harkonnens, though the studio plans to have two more lined up for launch, followed by a fifth faction arriving during early access.

Dune: Spice Wars will be faithful to the work of Frank Herbert

The developers have noted that many renderings have been done differently from the original work in previous video games, movies, or comics over the years. An example is the color of the banner and uniform of the Atreides, described in the books as green and black, while they have usually been represented in games with the color blue.

Dune Spice Wars will arrive in early access this 2022Factions such as House Ordos were mentioned in Dune Encyclopedia and in the game. Dune 2, whereas it has never been done in the works of Frank Herbert. This has led Shiro Games to focus on those factions found in the books and leave the rest for later. Prior to Dune Spice Wars, the studio was recognized for the fantastic Viking strategy title, Northgard, however, the studio has acknowledged that there is very little of Northgard in Dune Spice Wars, this being a game of a much larger scale.

Procedural maps and unique locations

Dune: Spice Wars will feature maps to be formed procedurally, where we will have to take into account their different sizes, the strength of the wind and the activity of the sandworms. These maps will have unique places that will be a surprise for the book readers, with careful references to the literary work.

The studio has also expressed its enthusiasm with the format of early access with which the game will work, acknowledging having had pleasant experiences in previously released games. The ‘Early Access’ would have allowed them to better balance the game thanks to player feedback, being able to adapt the release schedule for meet user expectations.

A commitment to the ‘cartoon’ artistic style

The artistic section seeks to break the monotony of the desertThe visual section of the game has been another of the most striking aspects and as its developers have explained, seeks to avoid monotony. One of the problems they faced when creating the game was to set it in a desert planet. This could lead to it becoming quite insipid over time, so they even worked with geologists specialized in deserts to shape elements that could exist in an environment like this. On the other hand, the art direction sought to add elements that provide a variety of colors and shapes so that the environment does not become boring.

The game will feature multiplayer mode, although at the moment they are focused on the main game mode, however, they have confirmed that this will be a major update during early access. Another of the great absentees will be the main campaign, which will not be present during the launch version, although it will also arrive throughout early access.

As for post-launch content such as DLC, Shiro Games has confessed that at the moment they have not made plans for it, in the same way as for mods, where their arrival will depend on demand. Dune: Spice Wars will arrive throughout this 2022 to PC, counting on several languages, among which we will find the español. Today we were talking about one of the most interesting curiosities of the franchise, and it has to do with one of its canceled games, the promising title for Game Boy Advance recovered through a successful Kickstarter.

