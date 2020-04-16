Dune Star Jason Momoa Describes His ‘Han Solo-esque’ Character

In David Lynch’s Dune film, Duncan Idaho was performed by Richard Jordan, whereas James Watson introduced him to life within the Frank Herbert’s Dune miniseries and Edward Atterton took over because the character within the Youngsters of Dune miniseries. It’ll be attention-grabbing to see how Jason Momoa’s model of Duncan compares to the one from the unique supply materials, however no spoilers right here for many who need to go into the brand new Dune film contemporary.