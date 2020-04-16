Dune Star Jason Momoa Describes His ‘Han Solo-esque’ Character

Depart a Remark
Jason Momoa already has loads of blockbuster expertise below his belt, primarily from his time as Aquaman within the DC Prolonged Universe, but additionally from his sole look as Conan the Barbarian practically a decade in the past. On the finish of this 12 months, Momoa will add one other blockbuster credit score to his resume via his newest enterprise into the science fiction realm, as he’s showing in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune as Duncan Idaho.
Whereas longtime Dune followers are clearly fairly accustomed to Duncan Idaho, for these uninitiated into Frank Herbert’s mythology, Jason Momoa supplied the next description of his character, the place he briefly compares him to Star Wars favourite Han Solo. Momoa stated:
I get to play this character Duncan Idaho, who’s form of a grasp swordsman who’s made the best hand man to Duke Leto, who’s Oscar Isaac’s [character]. He’s the primary particular person to be despatched out to land on Dune, and that’s once I meet the character that Javier Bardem performs. I can’t imagine I had a scene with Javier Bardem! It’s him and Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson and Stellan Skarsgård. It’s a fairly huge movie and I get to be this little—he’s form of the Han Solo-esque of the group. He’s form of the rogue warrior who protects Timothée Chalamet and he serves Oscar Isaac.
Duncan Idaho precedes Han Solo by somewhat over a decade, however contemplating how well-liked the Star Wars franchise is, it’s comprehensible that most people is aware of extra in regards to the smuggler from a galaxy, far distant than the swordsman for Home Atreides. Nonetheless, this makes for a superb primer for many who like Jason Momoa and wished a fast primer on what to anticipate from him in Dune.
In David Lynch’s Dune film, Duncan Idaho was performed by Richard Jordan, whereas James Watson introduced him to life within the Frank Herbert’s Dune miniseries and Edward Atterton took over because the character within the Youngsters of Dune miniseries. It’ll be attention-grabbing to see how Jason Momoa’s model of Duncan compares to the one from the unique supply materials, however no spoilers right here for many who need to go into the brand new Dune film contemporary.
Jason Momoa additionally talked briefly about his time taking pictures Dune in Jordan, and the expertise of working with Denis Villeneuve and such a big ensemble solid, whereas showing on The Ellen DeGeneres Present, saying:
We bought to shoot in Wadi Rum. I’ve by no means seen something prefer it, it was like taking pictures on one other planet. Denis Villeneuve is taking pictures it, who did Sicario and Arrival. It was an honor to do this with him, and it’s a fairly stellar solid, I’ve by no means been part of one thing so huge.
Together with the actors that Jason Momoa talked about earlier, Dune’s lineup contains Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Sharon Duncan-Brewster and Chang Chen. Slightly than cram all of Dune into one film, Denis Villeneuve determined to unfold the story throughout two films, though a Dune sequel hasn’t gotten the official inexperienced gentle but. There’s additionally a prequel spinoff collection within the works for HBO Max referred to as Dune: The Sisterhood.
Dune hits theaters on December 18, so keep tuned to CinemaBlend for extra protection. Maintain observe of the films which were delayed as of late with our detailed information.
