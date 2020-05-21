Dune, Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984 And The Big Release Problem Warner Bros. Could Run Into

Go away a Remark
Whereas society slowly strikes again into a traditional routine, there are nonetheless plenty of questions on movie show reopenings and when massive tentpole motion pictures like Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984 will truly open. Specifically, Warner Bros. may find yourself with a little bit of a conundrum on its plate, one that will not make Dune followers notably joyful come later this 12 months.
The truth is, Warner Bros. has a heavy motion pictures schedule with regard to tentpoles set for the remainder of 2020. Proper now, Tenet is ready for a July launch and, by all accounts, Christopher Nolan actually desires his film to be the film to usher audiences again into theaters as soon as once more. Following Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984 is ready for August, Godzilla Vs. Kong is ready for November after which Dune is ready for December. Listed below are the dates as of the time of this writing:
Tenet – July 17, 2020 (IMAX, 35mm, 70 mm)
Wonder Woman 1984 – August 14, 2020 (RealD 3D, IMAX, and many others.)
Godzilla vs. Kong – November 20, 2020 ( 3D and IMAX)
Dune – December 18, 2020 (3D and IMAX)
Whereas I’m certain it could have been nicer to have all of those motion pictures maybe a little bit extra spaced out and whereas Wonder Woman 1984 most likely didn’t dream of an August launch because it was coming collectively, proper now there may be room within the schedule for all of those Warner Bros. releases theoretically. But, it’s a fragile sport of dominoes wherein if one falls, the one being Tenet, plenty of different items will fall misplaced as effectively.
With the intention to transfer ahead on July 17, Deadline mentions that Tenet will allegedly require 3,500 theater screens to open in domestically. As well as, it can want over 30,00zero theater screens to open in worldwide. Given the secrecy surrounding Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, clearly the tip objective can be to open up worldwide on the similar time, so followers get the identical form of Inception-type of expertise they actually crave. If these numbers do not work out, Warner Bros. might want to shift Tenet. The subsequent doubtless slot can be Wonder Woman 1984’s August slot, which may push the DC film after which Godzilla vs. Kong and so forth and so forth.
This brings me to Dune. To me, if we’re shifting Warner Bros. launch dates Denis Villenueve’s Dune is the largest query mark. We all know Tenet is finished and able to go. In an earnings name earlier this 12 months IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond reported as a lot, noting:
Chris actually wish to be popping out with the movie that opens theaters. I don’t know anybody in America who’s pushing tougher to get the theaters re-opened and to get his film launched than Chris Nolan.
As well as, we all know WW 1984 is accomplished and able to go. In spite of everything, that film filmed on the finish of 2018 and went into reshoots in 2019. It was initially supposed to return out on the tail finish of 2019 and has now shuffled round just a few instances, ultimately touchdown the upcoming August launch. But actresses like Connie Nielsen haven’t been bullish about that film even hitting its new August launch date. We have seen footage of each of those motion pictures. We have not seen footage of Godzilla vs. Kong or Dune.
Dune has been touted as this large film, stuffed with world-building. It has a built-in fanbase and it’s mainly been touted as a substitute for Star Wars. There could by no means have been one other launch extra slated for a Christmas opening than the upcoming Denis Villenueve movie.
It has DC’s Jason Momoa. It has Deadpool 2’s Josh Brolin. It has Spidey’s Zendaya. Like Star Wars, it has Oscar Isaac. It has M:I franchise actress Rebecca Ferguson. It has Pirates actor Javier Bardem. I may go on however I gained’t.
But when one domino shuffles, Dune may simply be shuffled into 2021, which I don’t consider is what the fanbase who has waited years to see this challenge performed appropriately can be very enthusiastic about. It additionally leaves a really deep query of: the place ought to Dune even go? It’s too massive for a January or February launch. The final Godzilla-based film got here out in Could so Godzilla vs. Kong may additionally theoretically shift to spring of 2021, but when releases maintain for too lengthy Dune might need to attend a complete 12 months after which it will likely be competing with Avatar 2.
Which brings us to the opposite reality this text hasn’t even factored in: different film studios. If Tenet shifts, does Disney’s Mulan keep in place on July 24? If we begin shifting 2020 motion pictures from all studios additional into 2021, does this alteration issues for 2021’s already-scheduled tentpoles? What does this imply for Quick and the Livid 10 (which already shifted) or Avatar 2, one other film that has been long-delayed and long-awaited by followers. Look, it would seem to be I’m being nitpicky by specializing in Warner Bros., however I promise the studio is being highlighted right here for 2 causes. The first is there’s an excellent probability it will get the honors of re-opening the field workplace, which might be tremendous cool.
The second is that Warner Bros. had the large slate this 12 months. No offense to Mulan or Black Widow (Disney) or Trolls 2 or Halloween Kills (Common), however there’s no single lineup that’s extra thrilling and various than Warner Bros. Nolan’s a draw, King Kong’s gonna be again on the large display, we now have lengthy been ready for Kristen Wiig to hitch Wonder Woman’s world (to not point out seeing how Steve Trevor comes again) and Dune has solely launched just a few images and individuals are already fanboy-ing out over them.
But, if Tenet can’t premiere on time in July, does that imply Wonder Woman 1984 will get to open up theaters and Tenet opens later within the 12 months? Does Dune get pushed all the way in which again to Christmas 2021? What DOES that imply for Dune, fairly presumably essentially the most attention-grabbing theatrical gamble of the 12 months?
Proper now, we’re nearly able of no information is sweet information. As a result of the second there’s information, that doubtless means a slew of schedule adjustments, even perhaps for a number of studios directly. We’ve already seen it occur this 12 months and a second spherical of adjustments and advertising and marketing for these adjustments shouldn’t be enviable, notably when the studios are sitting on good, strong content material that individuals need to see.
