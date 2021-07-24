Dune Trailer Is Right here, And This One Is EPIC! – FilmyVoice

Dune Trailer Is Proper right here, And This One Is EPIC!

The main Dune trailer from ultimate 12 months was once jam-packed with exciting visuals and glimpses at the many more than a few characters that inhabit Arrakis and now the second one trailer is out as successfully.

It appears that evidently, the second one trailer is massive with visuals, specific effects and mind-blowing storyline, this one is made for theatres. The film is ready-made from Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel starring Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, and Stellan Skarsgård among others.

The second one trailer is filled with massive sandworms, spice-filled sands of Arrakis, the ships that appear to be towns, the still-suits, the enforcing floating figures, it’s merely excellent.

Helmed via Denis Villeneuve with a screenplay via Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth, the film is scheduled to premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Competition on September 3, 2021 and release theatrically in the US in 3D on October 22, 2021 via Warner Bros. Photos with a simultaneous release at the HBO Max streaming provider for 31 days.