Dune will meet us again this year on PC with its 4X strategy and three playable factions, the last one presented today

Dune was one of the most notable box office and critical successes last year. A millionaire production that broke the international box office, so it was not unreasonable to see its wake in the video game after 21 years since the last title set in the Frank Herbert’s literary saga.

Although the development of Dune: Spice Wars did not begin at the time of the film’s premiere, its importance for this year is due to the one starring Timothée Chalamet. The title developed by Shiro Games, responsible for the recent WarTales, It will be launched throughout this 2022 in early access and, after its announcement at The Game Awards 2021, we finally know which third faction we can play once it comes out on Steam.

If you are familiar with the history of the books, although this is deep, one of its important factions are the Fremen, inhabitants of the desert planet Arrakis. However, these will not be but the smugglersa opportunist and guerrilla groupwhich will make an appearance in the game alongside House Atreides and House Harkonnen.

This new faction will control their part of the territory near the polar regions of Arrakis and their play style will be quite different with a much faster movement and a greater infiltration capacity. Smugglers are not very adept at large-scale combat, but they will benefit from black market deals and their attacks from the shadows.



Smugglers Base

Contrary to what it may seem, Dune: Spice Wars does not cut the genre under the large-scale strategy but as part of the subgenre known as 4X strategy. Its approach is very similar to that of Civilization, although the French studio Shiro Games announced last year that they would take advantage of the procedurally developed scenarios to add more variety to our games.