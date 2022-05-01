Dune’s politics have made me feel like I can really bring down a civilization if I do something wrong, and the game laughs at it.

Dune: Spice Wars is here 4X strategy who seeks to rescue Dune from the anonymity in which video games have placed him. Frank Herbert’s work is sufficiently well known among lovers of Science fiction, and a gap was made among the general public after the premiere of Denis Villeneuve’s film last October. However, it seems that even having influenced works like Star Wars, I have even the narrative of conspiracies and political plots of Song of ice and firehis time in the video game has been unflattering.

Now that we have it with us, we realize how incomplete it is. We knew Dune: Spice Wars was coming out cut in a state of early access. Only 4 playable factions, a fairly limited map and high hopes are not enough to please the most eager fan to play, but the work of the French studio Shiro Games in laying the foundations of a huge game is commendable and, very, but what very funny.

As a player close to strategy, I did not expect to find something that did not follow the particular basic scheme what we have seen so far. That hackneyed ABC to which we are accustomed with territorial, political and commercial management which creates quite independent nations. Sometimes, many of these games have little or nothing to do with the game world beyond how belligerent we are.

Obviously, internal management and trade remain without many additions, but it is in the political field and ideological where we see an improvement that I would like to see implemented by The Creative Assembly for Total War in the future. As one of the 4 factions that belong to Arrakis – Atreides, Harkonnen, Fremen or the Smugglers, each with its own ideology and form of government – we will have voice and vote in the world council, a kind of UN called Landsraad where the houses can and must give their opinion on the most important details that occur on the planet.





Every 20 days we will be summoned to vote on a resolution predetermined and random that dictates the game itself, which represents a further political association guided by the Empire, and which can benefit or hinder growth as a faction. Depending on the decisions that come out of that council, the game dynamics they will change for the next 20 days. So far, my level of surprise was not very high, perhaps it struck me how changeable our votes can be depending on the influence we have —which we will increase thanks to the different structures to spy on our neighbors—, but everything begins to improve after a few turns.

Dialogues will randomly appear that do not provide a new mechanic, we will not be able to do anything with them, but they make it clear how the game struts about our bad decisions

The AI’s job is notoriousand I have rarely seen one Pressure like this far from hordes of soldiers stationed at our doors that throw us other games. If we are doing well with the extraction of spice, for example, – the narcotic used to alter the spectrum of the human consciousness and subconscious – compared to our neighbors, the game will offer in the next world council a resolution to vote that will make it more expensive the labor of spice. all with a view to spoil our developmenthow not At that moment, a fight of looks begins, conspiracies and stabs in the back that have made me feel that I am really living something important.





The factions at that time will deliberate, many against us, and there our power of influence will save us from feeling the rope around our neck during the following days. This mechanic could be interpreted as a bump in the road, a way for the studio to bore the player, but quite the opposite. The game keeps many details of the enemy factions hidden, so this particular “game of thrones” becomes more deep. Should we turn a blind eye to a resolution that does not benefit us and does not benefit our enemy? We can stop the production of spice until the next resolution, for example, all to play with the same cards as the opponent.

Very few times have I felt that tug of war, not at all unbalanced, between a game and me. In fact, if a resolution hinders our growth, the factions will initiate trade talks that even seem to be strutting about us by offering us a material that we need in exchange for another that will cost us twice as much to produce. Dune: Spice Wars is stand, but hard is not the same as difficult. He knows how to play with us and wants us to do the same, and if you get it, we don’t even talk about a tedious process, at all times fun comes first.