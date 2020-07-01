‘Dunkirk’ Star Fionn Whitehead to Lead Quibi Series About Fake News – Variety

Quibi is making a collection about faux information and its impression on the 2016 presidential election.

The short-form content material platform has issued a collection order for “Clickbait” (working title), which tells the true story of a gaggle of Macedonian youngsters who made a fortune creating faux information within the run-up to the 2016 election. “Clickbait” will discover the profound impact their work had on the American election and on their very own lives. “The Batman” director Matt Reeves is on board to government produce alongside Ann Ruark (“Boy Erased”).

“Dunkirk” and “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” alum Fionn Whitehead headlines the solid as Niko, one of many Macedonian teenage ringleaders. Niko is described as a younger man determined to escape his circumstances, who discovers that publishing faux information might be his golden ticket.

The present will probably be directed Mark Molloy (whose credit are nearly completely commercials), and written by Adam Sorin (who lately served as Reeves’ writers’ assistant on “The Batman”). sixth & Idaho and Stampede Ventures are producing the undertaking, with Greg Silverman and Paul Shapiro government producing for Stampede, and Reeves and Kassan for his or her sixth & Idaho banner.

News of the collection comes amid manufacturing uncertainties for Reeves’ mega “Batman” image. Again in April, Warner Bros. introduced its resolution to transfer “The Batman,” which is able to star Robert Pattinson because the caped crusader, again to Oct. 1, 2021.

Quibi has been making headlines lately for its newest collection which sees a star-studded solid recreate scenes from “The Princess Bride” from residence. The primary episode, which starred the likes of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis, and Tiffany Haddish and Widespread, launched earlier this week.