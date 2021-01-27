Duran Duran Celebrates 40 Years With SiriusXM Present, Pandora Playlist

Duran Duran is celebrating its 4 many years of music this 12 months — the band’s self-titled debut was launched in 1981 — with new packages set to launch on on SiriusXM and Pandora.

“Duran 40,” an unique playlist on Pandora, will function the band’s greatest hits and fan favorites, together with with commentary from the band and particular friends. Its new format merges music and discuss and can kick off on Jan. 28. Mark Ronson and Nile Rodgers are set to seem and “Duran 40” will likely be hosted by the BBC’s Claudia Winkleman. Broadcast variations will air on SiriusXM’s Quantity (channel 106) and First Wave (channel 33).

Elsewhere at SiriusXM, Simon Le Bon will host “WHOOOSH!,” a weekly present on the Quantity channel launching on Jan. 27. Joined by longtime affiliate Katy Krassner, the 2 will focus on new music that excites them, choosing up from a sequence that appeared on the Duran Duran web site throughout lockdown. ‘WHOOOSH!’ can even stay as a podcast.

“All of it started as a lockdown factor,” stated Le Bon. “It dawned on me that the one music I used to be listening to was what I used to be engaged on, and the stuff that obtained me right into a band within the first place. So I switched on my ears, and went on a visit down a sonic rabbit gap. What a revelation — there may be a lot nice new expertise, a lot music on the market…. And so a radio present is born.”

Added Scott Greenstein, president and chief content material officer of SiriusXM: “Duran Duran is without doubt one of the most influential bands of the final 40 years. … Their hit songs, iconic movies, and intensive music catalog have been embraced by a number of generations of followers who can now hear the music and the nice tales behind them from the band members themselves and an array of really particular friends.”

The band not too long ago dropped a tribute cowl of David Bowie’s “5 Years” and can launch the official music video on Jan. 28 at 12 pm ET. Forward of the premiere (at roughly 11:20 am ET), keyboardist Nick Rhodes will take to the Duran Instagram Stay to reply questions from followers and bassist John Taylor will do the identical in a stay Q&A on the group’s YouTube channel.

To coincide with the band’s fortieth anniversary, Duran Duran is scheduled to carry out some stay dates within the UK and Europe this summer season.