Durga Prasad Mishra would be the subsequent Leader Secretary of UP, has taken training from IIT-Kanpur and Australian College

IAS Durga Prasad Mishra, Union Housing and City Affairs Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra would be the subsequent Leader Secretary of Uttar Pradesh. They have got been despatched from the middle to their UP cadre. Durga Prasad, a 1984 batch IAS officer, is in the beginning from Mau district of UP. He has carried out his B.Tech from Kanpur IIT and has an MBA level in World Industry from College of Western Sydney.

Housing and City Affairs Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra repatriated to Uttar Pradesh cadre to turn out to be subsequent leader secretary of the state

Born on 4 December 1961 in Mau, UP, Durgashankar Mishra is a senior IAS officer and the Heart has allowed him to switch cadre to turn out to be the Leader Secretary of UP. Durga Shankar Mishra is recently the Secretary, Ministry of Housing and City Affairs. He's a 1984 batch Indian Administrative Provider (IAS) officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre. DS Mishra may be the chairman of Delhi Metro Rail Company.

Durga Shankar Mishra holds a bachelor’s level in electric engineering from the Indian Institute of Era (IIT-Kanpur) Kanpur and an MBA from Western Sydney College. He additionally holds a Postgraduate Degree in Public Family members from the World Institute of Social Research, The Hague. Aside from this, IAS Mishra has a postgraduate degree in Human Useful resource Control.