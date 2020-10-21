Durga Puja 2020: Calcutta High Court relaxes the order declaring Durga Puja pandals as ‘no entry zone’, know what is the new order

Durga Puja 2020: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday partially amended its order declaring Durga Puja Pandals as ‘no entry zone’. According to the new order of the High Court, now a maximum of 45 people can enter the puja pandal at one go. Along with this, this number will be 60 in big puja pandals (300 square meters). Along with this, only 15 people can be present inside the pandal at a time. According to the order, ‘A list of names of people who are allowed entry outside the puja pandal will have to be put at the gate every day till 8 am. During this time, the rules of social distancing will have to be followed and it will be necessary to wear masks. Also Read – What to Watch: These series and films will now come on Dussehra Digital, OTT platforms

Earlier, the Calcutta High Court on Monday declared all Durga Puja pandals across the state as no entry zone to control the spread of Kovid-19. So far, more than 3 lakh 20 thousand cases of corona virus have been reported in West Bengal and more than 6,000 people have died due to this disease.

Earlier, the court had ordered that barricades should be placed five meters from the entrance for small pandals, while for larger pandals this distance should be 10 meters. The court said that barricades should have boards of 'no entry'. The court also said that only 15 to 25 people associated with organizing committees will be allowed to enter the pandals.

Please tell that after Onam in Kerala, there has been a rapid increase in the number of infected people. Durga Puja is the biggest festival of West Bengal. But experts and doctors had feared that the outbreak of the virus could increase due to carelessness in this festival. The bench gave this order on a public interest litigation by a person named Sabyasachi Chatterjee. The petitioner had said that despite the epidemic, the West Bengal government has given permission for around 3,000 community pujas in Kolkata alone.

After this, a consortium of Durga Puja organizers in the metropolis filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday requesting a ‘minor change’ in the court’s order to make the pandals ‘no entry zones’. The ‘Forum for Durgotsav’, a consortium of more than 300 worship committees in Kolkata, requested a ‘minor change’ in the court order.