Durga Puja 2021: Durga Puja will likely be made in Bengal and historical, 4 ladies will worship for the primary time

Durga puja 2021: Durga Puja is widely known with nice pomp in West Bengal. This yr additionally Durga Puja will likely be celebrated like once a year in Bengal. However this time some historic exchange goes to occur. If truth be told this time 66 Palli Durga Puja Committee of Kolkata has taken a historical resolution. This time rather than male priest in Durga Puja, 4 feminine clergymen gets the puja finished.

Allow us to let you know that this resolution has been taken after the loss of life of an aged male priest of the Puja Committee on the finish of closing yr. Allow us to let you know that during the second one week of October, there will likely be a five-day worship of Maa Durga and Durga Puja of Bengal is legendary in every single place the sector. Allow us to let you know that 10 years in the past Nandini Ruma, Seemanti and Polomi shaped a gaggle named Shubhamastu. His crew which has been organizing quite a lot of social and spiritual occasions. For the primary time in Durga Puja in Kolkata, ladies clergymen will carry out the rituals of worship.

On this regard, Nandini says that we by no means concept that we might worship Durga Maa as a clergyman in Durga Puja. This used to be now not what we had in thoughts after we began. Rama and I are Sanskrit professors and we felt that the more youthful era will have to take an hobby in those rituals. Allow us to let you know that one member Polomi is a instructor in addition to a singer. If Nandini is to be believed, her crew has been acting rituals in marriage ceremonies.