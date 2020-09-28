Durga Puja Celebration in UP: Yogi government’s big decision regarding Durga Puja and Ramlila staging in UP, announced this

Durga Puja festival is going to start from 17th of next month. But before this, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath has made a big announcement. Due to the ever increasing corona wind infection in the country as well as Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi has announced that there will be no public programs in the state on the occasion of this festival. Also Read – Durga Pooja 2020: Statues of Mother Durga getting ready after Chakshudan, who is waiting?

CM Yogi said that this year no Durga Puja festival will be celebrated on the roads in the state. He appealed to the people of the state to install the idol of Maa Durga in their homes.

The CM also said that the staging of Ramlila with strict conditions will be allowed in the Navratras. He assured the public that there is a tradition of staging Ramlila in the state, in such a situation, he does not want to break this tradition. However, he said that more than 100 people will not be allowed to watch Ramlila simultaneously.

According to CM Yogi, the rules of social distancing will be strictly followed in all these programs. In view of the corona epidemic, people will have to follow the guidelines issued by the government in this regard.

Earlier on Saturday, the government of Gujarat had announced that there will be no public programs in the state on the occasion of Navratri due to Corona this year.