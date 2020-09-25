Durga Puja Guidelines: Guidelines issued for Durga Puja in Bengal, Mamta Didi’s gift to the worship committees

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced the guidelines for the Durga Puja festival to be celebrated from October 22 to 26. Mamta met senior state government officials, police and Pooja Committee organizers at Netaji Indoor Stadium here. Keeping in mind the state of Kovid-19 epidemic, Mamta told the pooja organizers that the state government will give Rs 50,000 to each pooja committee along with other free facilities this year. More than 2,500 Durga Pujan are conducted only in Kolkata Police area. This number is different from events held in people’s homes or campuses. Also Read – Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh does not stop pace of corona, 2,304 new cases of infection, 45 people die

Mamta Banerjee said that due to the coronavirus epidemic this year, it will be difficult for Durga Puja committees to collect funds. The government has decided to give 50-50 thousand rupees to all the worship committees of the state, in order to prevent financial problems for the state's worship committees in organizing Durga Puja. Mamta said, "We have decided to give Rs 50,000 to each puja committee along with other facilities like free fire-protection system in every pandal. This year, the pooja committees will not have to pay any tax to the municipal corporation and local bodies."

Apart from this, Mamta Banerjee has also given relief to the pandals in the electricity bill. Mamta Banerjee said that this year Pooja committees will get 50 percent rebate in electricity bill. While requesting all the residents of the state to follow the Kovid-19 safety guidelines during the festival, Mamta said that the celebrations will be different this year and people have to be really cautious about physical distance. He, however, said that he would be allowed to visit the pandal.

The Chief Minister said, “We really need to be careful while celebrating the festival. I request all the organizers to keep their pandals as open as possible with separate entry and exit points. ” He said that pandals should have sanitizers at the entrance and wearing masks will be mandatory. According to the new rules, no cultural program will be allowed in the Durga Puja pandal this year. During this, it will be necessary to follow social distancing. There is now about a month left in Durga Puja, the biggest festival of West Bengal. In such a situation, preparations for celebrating with simplicity have started all over the city in view of Kovid-19 Mahamaari.