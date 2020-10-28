Durga puja pandal in Kolkata horrific fire, burnt to ashes mother Durga, watch video

A massive fire broke out in the Durga Puja pandal in Salt Lake area of ​​Kolkata on Wednesday. This morning around 6.30 am, the idol and pandal of Maa Durga were all burnt to ashes in this fire. The statue of Maa Durga was to be immersed here today itself. But before the immersion, the entire puja pandal was burnt to ashes. Many fire engines were deployed to control the fire.

A fierce fire in the Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata…. pic.twitter.com/5uA0L2nbNE – santosh singh (@hiddenthought) October 28, 2020

Soon after receiving information about the incident, Sujit Basu, Minister of Fire and Emergency Services Department of West Bengal reached the spot. He took stock of the situation there. Basu said that the cause of the fire has not been known yet. The police and the forensic investigation team are investigating it. Today the forensic team will reach the spot and investigate the cause of the fire.

Significantly, Durga Puja is the biggest festival of West Bengal. Here this festival is celebrated with great pomp. Today is the last day of this festival lasting ten days. Durga idols are to be immersed in the state today. It is considered inauspicious to destroy the Durga statue by burning it in a fire.