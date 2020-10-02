Durga Puja to be celebrated in UP, Yogi Adityanath gave permission to organize

Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath’s government has finally given permission to celebrate Durga Puja with security protocol during the epidemic. Durga Puja pandals can now conduct religious or cultural events in the open, provided they have to follow all the guidelines of Kovid, such as following social distance and wearing masks. Restrictions have also been placed on the number of people in programs held in a limited space. In view of this, only 50 percent and maximum 200 people will be allowed to attend according to the capacity of the hall. The new guidelines will be implemented from October 15, while Navratri is starting from October 17. This decision of the government has triggered a wave of happiness in Durga Puja committees, she has already started preparing for the festival. Also Read – Durga Puja 2020 In Uttar Pradesh: There will be a Pandal, Durga Puja, these will be the rules for going to Puja …

Anand Banerjee, a Durga Puja committee member in Jankipuram area, said, "We spent the whole night of Thursday planning the Durga Puja celebrations, because we have less than 15 days." We are grateful to the Chief Minister for allowing us to organize Durga Puja celebrations. " Significantly, the Samajwadi Party and Congress had urged the Chief Minister to allow Durga Puja pandals in the state to conduct the puja. Senior Samajwadi Party leader and opposition leader in the state assembly, Ram Govind Chaudhary, said that the ban on Durga Puja pandals was 'a direct attack on the fundamental right to religious freedom of the people.'

Congress leader Jitin Prasad had said that BJP cannot be selective when it comes to freedom regarding religion and it cannot use the epidemic to differentiate between people. He said, "If Ramlila can be allowed with a restricted audience, then why not for Durga Puja?" Meanwhile, cinema halls and multiplexes have also been allowed to reopen from October 15 with 50 percent capacity. In the list of rules under the new unlock phase, the guidelines of the center have been completely followed. The Uttar Pradesh government said on Thursday night that all schools and coaching centers can start classes in a phased manner from October 15.

However, during this time online education will not only be encouraged, but it will also be given priority. Even if the classes are conducted physically, students who wish to participate in it in a virtual manner will be allowed to do so. No child can be physically forced to attend classes without the consent of the parents. The schools which decide to conduct classes physically will have to follow the SOP issued by the Education Department. Government funded universities and higher educational institutions will open on the basis of the decision taken by the Department of Higher Education in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs. Private universities and institutes may allow PhD and postgraduate students, who require laboratories to visit the campus.