Durga Shankar Mishra would be the subsequent Leader Secretary of UP, has taken training from IIT-Kanpur and Australian College

Durga Shankar Mishra, IAS, UP, Union Housing and City Affairs Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra (Durga Shankar Mishra) would be the subsequent Leader Secretary of Uttar Pradesh. They've been despatched from the middle to their UP cadre. Durga Prasad, a 1984 batch IAS officer, is initially from Mau district of UP. He has achieved his B.Tech from Kanpur IIT and has an MBA level in World Trade from College of Western Sydney.

Housing and City Affairs Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra repatriated to Uttar Pradesh cadre to turn into subsequent leader secretary of the state percent.twitter.com/uly06Aa18M – ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2021

Born on 4 December 1961 in Mau, UP, Durgashankar Mishra is a senior IAS officer and the Middle has allowed him to switch cadre to turn into the Leader Secretary of UP. Durga Shankar Mishra is lately the Secretary, Ministry of Housing and City Affairs. He's a 1984 batch Indian Administrative Provider (IAS) officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre. DS Mishra could also be the chairman of Delhi Metro Rail Company.

Durga Shankar Mishra holds a bachelor’s level in electric engineering from the Indian Institute of Generation (IIT-Kanpur) Kanpur and an MBA from Western Sydney College. He additionally holds a Postgraduate Degree in Public Family members from the World Institute of Social Research, The Hague. With the exception of this, IAS Mishra has a postgraduate degree in Human Useful resource Control.