During A Family Trip, Khloe Kardashian And Her Daughter True Make Pizzas From Scratch:

Khloé Kardashian, who is a producer and star on The Kardashians, and her 5-year-old daughter True Thompson took a cooking class to learn how to make pizza with their family while on a luxurious trip to Italy last month.

The Calabasas celebrity and her kindergartener went to the class with momager Kris Jenner, half-sister Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster, and family friends Harry Hudson as well as Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger.

Kris Jenner, who is 67 years old, posted a number of pictures from her family’s trip to Italy on Instagram on Saturday. One of the pictures was of her daughter Khloé Kardashian, who is 39, and her niece True, who is 5, taking a pizza-making class.

True Stands Right In Front Of Her Mom To Be Kardashian Reaches Out To Put Cheese On The Top Of A Layer Of Tomato Sauce:

True is standing directly in front of her mother in the picture, and Kardashian is reaching out to sprinkle cheese upon top of an additional layer of tomato sauce.

The mother and daughter stand opposite Kris, whose pizza has half of the cheese already on it. It looked like tomato sauce, chopped mozzarella cheese, as well as green basil leaves were on top of each small pie.

The Kardashian mother wrote as the title of her post, “Italy has never tasted so good!” Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, has custody of her daughter as well as her 13-month-old son, Tatum.

Last week, a mother of two quipped that she felt “not ok” to be her child went to her initial day of school. The co-founder of Good American shared a carousel of videos and pictures upon Instagram that showed she was having trouble with her feelings.

The Cooking Class Surely Happened Around August 20, Since Kylie Shared Pictures Of It:

“The first grade” No, I’m not fine, if you were asking. Kardashian wrote in the captions of photos of True posed in her school outfit. “Next, it is going to be prom,” the founder of Good American said.

The Kardashian-Jenner family got dressed up to make the pizza, yet they were wearing custom aprons when they made the pizza dough the day before. Kylie must have taken the cooking class around August 20 because she has already shared photos of the process upon her Instagram account.

Kris posted the never-before-seen photos of her food upon her Instagram account last Friday in a video with the statement “Italy has never tasted so good.”

They Also Made Their Own Pasta With The Help Of A Skilled Cook:

The former Keeping Up alongside the Kardashians cast members not only made pizza within their fancy kitchen, but they also made their own pasta with the help of a professional cook.

Eight years ago, the co-founder of Good American, who used to show Cooking With KoKo on her now-defunct app, khloewithak.com, came into a small issue because of her cooking.

Khloé said she made three pies from scratch for Thanksgiving in 2015, but they were all bought from the bakery Sweet Lady Jane.

The woman from Celebrity Apprentice 2 gave birth to True and Tatum, who is 13 months old, during her on-and-off affair with Tristan Thompson, the center for the Los Angeles Lakers. The relationship ended in 2021 after a number of cheating scandals.

Kim Kardashian Also Updated Her Followers On Food, Telling Them That She Discovered The “Best Pizza Within Japan”:

Khloé and the Canadian man, who is 32 years old, are said to have two more frozen eggs, one boy and one girl, within the bank, so to speak. Tristan is the father of Prince Oliver, who is 6 years old, by babymama 1 Jordan Craig as well as Theo, who is 21 months old by babymama 3 Maralee Nichols.

Kris, Kylie, as well as Khloe aren’t the only ones in the family who like Italian food. Kim Kardashian additionally offered us a taste update a week ago when she told her fans that she discovered the “best pizza within Japan.

Thompson Is Also In Charge Of Amari, His 17 Year Old Brother Who Has Seizures:

Kim put a picture of the same thing upon her Instagram Stories and was very happy about it. Kim’s pizza was different from the usual American-style pizza because it had an odd base.

It had smelly basil as well as gooey cheese on top. After their loving mother, Andrea Thompson, died on January 5, Thompson also has care of his 17-year-old brother, Amari Thompson, who has seizures.

The fourth installment of The Kardashians, which has 10 episodes and starts on Hulu on September 28, is produced by and stars Kim Kardashian.