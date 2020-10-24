During online class, the teacher could not answer the questions of the teacher, the daughter was jubilant mother – she was given a pencil and …

Maharashtra News: A shocking incident has emerged from the country’s financial capital Mumbai. Here, a 35-year-old woman snatched a pencil several times to her 12-year-old daughter studying in the sixth grade due to not answering the questions asked by the teacher during the online class. According to ‘Mumbai Mirror’ report, the incident is on Wednesday. Also Read – City Center Mall Fire Broke Out: A massive fire in Mumbai’s mall, 3,500 people were rescued from a nearby building, rescue operations continue for 12 hours

According to reports in Mumbai Mirror, during the online class, the incident occurred when the girl failed to answer the teacher's questions. The woman got very angry due to not answering the teacher's questions. The woman made several blows with a pencil on the back of the girl and also bitten her body. After this, the child's younger sister called the child helpline number 1098. The younger sister of the girl is an eyewitness to this whole incident.

After receiving the phone on the helpline, two people from an NGO came to the victim's girl's house and tried to talk to her mother. However, the woman remained adamant. After this, a case was registered against him. However the woman has not been arrested yet.