During the discussion on agricultural bills, the commotion, Rajnath Singh said – what happened in Rajya Sabha today was sad and shameful.

New Delhi: In the Rajya Sabha on Sunday, the Agriculture Bill was passed by voice amidst uproar by the opposition. However, there was a lot of uproar in the house during this period. While the Opposition accused the government of killing democracy on this whole matter, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh held a press conference with other Union Ministers and attacked the Opposition strongly.

He said, "Today, 2 bills related to agriculture were being discussed in the Rajya Sabha. What happened in the Rajya Sabha at that time was sad, unfortunate and even further I would like to say that it was extremely shameful."

Rajnath Singh said, "Both these bills are historical for the farmer and the agricultural world. This will increase the income of farmers. But misunderstandings are being created among the farmers that the MSP will be abolished, whereas it is not that in any case the MSP will not be abolished. "