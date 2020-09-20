Entertainment

During the discussion on the Agriculture Bill in the Rajya Sabha, the opposition’s loud ruckus, MPs broke the Chairman’s Mike

September 20, 2020
2 Min Read

Farmers Bills 2020: Amid heavy opposition from the opposition, two bills related to farmers were introduced in Rajya Sabha. While presenting the bill as an historic one, the Congress (Congress), TMC (TMS), Samajwadi Party (SP) opposed it. The BJD is also believed to be with the BJP, and demanded that the bill be sent to the Select Committee. On the other hand, there was a strong uproar of opposition between the statement of the Agriculture Minister and during this time the opposition MPs also broke the Chairman’s mike. During the Agriculture Minister’s statement, TMC Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs reached Bell and created a ruckus and shouted slogans against the bill. Also Read – Opposition uproar over the bill related to farmers in Rajya Sabha, Congress MP said- ‘Cannot sign on death warrant’

During the uproar, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’Brien also tore the bookbook. After this, the proceedings of the House were adjourned.

