During The Venice Film Festival, Spanish Actor Gabriel Guevara Was Taken Into Custody On Charges Of Sexual Abuse:

Gabriel Guevara, the main protagonist of the Spanish Amazon Prime teen movie series “My Fault,” was arrested at the Venice Film Festival on sexual assault charges, the festival has confirmed. The teen hero was not on the Lido for anything to do with the festival.

Guevara, who is 22 years old, arrived over the Lido yesterday. He told everyone about it in a few Instagram posts. During the festival, he was supposed to get an award named the Filming Italy Prize, which has nothing to do alongside the festival itself.

Guevara was wanted all over the world for a sexual attack that he was said to have done in France. The arrest happened on the Lido upon Saturday, and it was first written about in the Venice newspaper La Nuova Venezia. Representatives for Guevara were unable to be reached right away to get their thoughts.

The Actor Is In Safe Care Right Now:

Before Guevara can be sent back to Cuba, the Venice Court of Appeal has to make a decision about his case. The actor is in safe care right now. We don’t know what the exact charges in opposition to him are.

Guevara was apprehended through Italian state police within Venice on September 2, a day before Filming Italy was to give him the best young actor award on September 3.

He Was Supposed To Get The Organization’s Best Movie International Award For Young Generation For His Role Within “My Fault”:

The entertainment news website said that he was going to get the organization’s Outstanding Movie International Award for Young Generation for his part in “My Fault.”

Guevara Made His First Appearance In The Spanish Version Of The Nordic Teen Show “Skam”:

On Sunday, the Venice Film Festival released the following statement: “Following the news articles that have been appearing on various websites about the Spanish actor Gabriel Guevara being arrested within Venice, the Biennale hereby clarifies that his attendance in Venice was not related to any events or productions associated to the 80th Venice International Film Festival.

Guevara, who has millions of fans on social media, got his start in the Spanish version of the Nordic teen show “Skam.” He then starred in the Paramount+ show “Bosé,” and then “My Fault” on Amazon made him a big star. He has also worked on the Spanish-language shows “How to Screw It All Up” as well as “You’re Nothing Special.”

Noah Is The Main Character Of The Prime Video Franchise She Has To Leave Her Hometown To Live With Her Mom’s New Husband:

Skam Spain tracks a group of 16-year-olds as they go about their daily lives, including how they use social media, deal with relationships, and try to figure out who they are.

Noah is the main character of the Prime Video series. She is forced to depart her home town and move in with her mom’s new husband, where she meets Nick, her new stepbrother.

Even though their styles didn’t work well together at first, they ended up falling in love, which turned their lives upside down.