Dushyant Chautala, met with three big ministers of central government, said- Haryana’s coalition government is stable until MSP is ensured

new Delhi: On the ongoing deadlock between the central government and the protesting farmers over the three agricultural laws, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Saturday that he expected the next round of talks between the Center and the farmers organizations to take place in the next 24 to 40 hours . After meeting Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar here, Chautala said that as long as he is a part of the state government, the purchase of each farmer's crop will be ensured at the minimum support price (MSP) set by the government.

Chautala had earlier also met Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Food-Railways-Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. He said that the Haryana government is stable at the moment and his party has a strong stand on the issue of MSP.

It is noteworthy that Chautala is under pressure from opposition parties and some farmers of Haryana to resign from the BJP-led state government. He had earlier said that if there was a threat to the MSP system, he would resign.

Involving my responsibility as representative of farmers to secure their rights. I discussed the matter with Union Ministers, hoping hopeful that a way will be found with mutual consent & the standoff will be resolved. The Center is positive: Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala https://t.co/83ZLR6m9d5 – ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020

Asked if the coalition government of Haryana is stable, Chautala said on Saturday, “Yes… we will remain stable till we ensure the MSP.” The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader said, “I hope It is said that a new round of talks will take place in the next 24 to 40 hours and some conclusive statements will come out. ”Chautala said that he also met Rajnath Singh and Piyush Goyal in the morning.

He said, “We all need to sit down and resolve the issue … I am hopeful that the way the Central Government is talking to the protesting farmers and has responded to 24 pages on the demand of farmers’ organizations. This issue will be resolved with the consent. ”

Chautala said, “Only solution will come from dialogue. The world rests on hope. ”He said that he hoped that the next round of talks would be held soon and some positive results would come from both sides. Asked if the government would give statutory recognition to the written assurance regarding the MSP, the Deputy Chief Minister said, “whatever they demand.” Chautala on the opposition parties’ threat to bring a no-confidence motion against the state government in Haryana Said that the Congress party is making such a statement.

Farmers’ organizations in Punjab and Haryana fear that the MSP system will end with the new agricultural laws. Under this system, government agencies buy farmers’ crops at a fixed price.

In its proposal to the farmers on Wednesday, the Center said that it is ready to give written assurance and resolve their other demands regarding the continuation of the MSP system. However, the farmers’ organizations are demanding that all the three agricultural laws should be withdrawn completely and they have warned to intensify their movement.