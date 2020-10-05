Dust: PMC Real Estate Brand Sets TV Series Deal With Anvil 1893

PMC actual property model Dust has partnered with producer Eric Schotz to develop an unscripted TV collection based mostly on the digital platform’s protection of superstar properties and actual property transactions.

The deal requires Schotz’s Anvil 1893 manufacturing banner to work with Dust writers and editors Mark David and James McClain on a program that appears at superstar digs, from childhood properties to distant hideaways of the wealthy and well-known. Schotz, David and McClain will function government producers.

“There’s a pure curiosity about the place sure folks dwell and the way they dwell that’s been with us because the first excursions of film stars’ homes began in 1935,” mentioned Schotz. “Dust makes that digital ‘open home’ alluring and compelling each single week, and we see great alternative in harnessing the facility of the model. We’re excited to take audiences to some extraordinary and evocative properties and life they wouldn’t usually see.”

The untitled collection might be shopped to a variety of TV consumers. The present will concentrate on how properties replicate the rarified life of stars and heavy-hitters in leisure, in addition to notable figures in sports activities and popular culture.

“We acknowledge the broad attraction that aspirational actual property transactions need to our readers. We’re wanting to make the most of the authenticity of Dust to deal with viewers to the worlds of fascinating folks, each in and past leisure,” mentioned Michelle Sobrino-Stearns,Selection group writer and chief income officer, and affiliate writer Donna Pennestri in a joint assertion.

Schotz is a veteran producer and nine-time Emmy winner identified for his modern-day takes on “Children Say the Darndest Issues,” for ABC and CBS, and TLC’s “The 7 Little Johnstons” and “The Little Couple.”

Dust was based as a weblog in 2007. PMC acquired the model in 2014.

Schotz and Anvil 1893 are repped by UTA.